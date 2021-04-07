Oh how motherhood changes things. It’s all joy and new beginnings and throwing that old beauty routine out the window. Maybe not for every mom but certainly for American Idol’s Katy Perry, who isn’t shaving her legs now that’s she got a newborn at home. There are only so many hours in a day when you have a new baby in your life, and leg shaving does sort of feel like the first thing to easily get thrown out the window.

Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom in August, and life has changed considerably for the “Fireworks” singer since then. While she was already stepmom to Bloom’s 10-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, Daisy is Perry’s first foray into giving birth. And she has really made an impact on her mom’s life. Her new self-care routine in particular.

During a recent episode of American Idol, Perry was reacting to contestant Cassandra Coleman’s performance. “Your voice is a spiritual experience,” Perry told Coleman. “It is otherworldly, angelic. As a new mother, I don’t have very much time, so I’ve quit shaving my legs. But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. Full body chills! It was amazing.”

Perry’s co-host Luke Bryan backed up Perry’s proud announcement that she no longer shaves her legs by saying, “She literally has leg hair.”

Katy Perry has stopped shaving her legs as a new mom.

The new mom has opened up in the past about her little girl and how she has changed her life. It seems young Daisy is a Virgo who really thrives on routine, for instance, and Perry happily supports her daughter’s needs.

Perry also talked about how motherhood had changed her during an Instagram Live. According to BuzzFeed, she said: “I think that you realize that when you become a mother…you just have to focus on being a mom,” she said, “And it’s not because you don’t love other people, it’s not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom...So a lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom and it is the best job in the world.”

Katy Perry’s admission that she has stopped shaving her legs, on television no less, is what new moms need to hear. Because if a pop icon is willing to let go of some of those traditional beauty routines imposed by society in favor of motherhood, we all can.