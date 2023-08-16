Keke Palmer Winks & Says "I’m A Mother, After All" In A New Music Video With Usher

Usher has dropped the music video for his new song “Boyfriend” and a very familiar face plays his love interest. None other than KeKe Palmer herself. An interesting turn of events after the real-life boyfriend drama stirred up after Palmer’s appearance at Usher’s concert in July.

Both Usher and Palmer announced this week that they had collaborated on a video for his new song “Boyfriend,” ahead of its Wednesday premiere. They shared a brief trailer from the video, which sees the Hustlers star sipping champagne in a hotel room in front of a vanity as Usher sings, “Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me/Oh that’s cool.” Elsewhere in the music video, we see Palmer lip-synching along to the words as she dances around a hotel room in a robe with other women and gets ready for a girls night out. Usher then shows up shirtless, drinking a glass of whiskey as he gets ready for a night out and sings the next lines of the song, “You should know I’m pretty easy to find/Just look for me wherever he sees you.”

The two eventually get together for a dance number in matching jeans, t-shirts, and brown leather jackets, and look like they’re having the time of their life, both of them singing, “I go wherever you go.”

“Boyfriend” came out just one month after Palmer’s own boyfriend, Darius Jackson, made headlines for appearing to try to shame her for an outfit she wore to see Usher in concert. At the time, Palmer, who shares a son named Leo with Jackson, wore a sheer black dress to see the singer in concert and he came out in the crowd to serenade her. The moment was caught on video and Jackson reposted it on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, “It’s the outfit tho... you a mom.” He went on to double down on his comments by writing in a since-deleted tweet, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family and my representation. I have standards and morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Palmer has never publicly addressed Jackson’s comments (other than dropping “I’m A Motha” t-shirts days after the fact), but the two have since stopped following each other on social media and no longer share photos together.

The end of the “Boyfriend” video sees Palmer waking up in her hotel room, having dreamt her whole sequence with Usher. “Damnit! I missed the show,” she says to someone on the phone, giving the best mic drop explanation to why she slept. “I’m a mother, after all,” she said and winked at the camera. Perfection.