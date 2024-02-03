Kelly Clarkson's Kids Are Slowly But Surely Taking Over Their Mom's Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson has been nominated for a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album of the year for Chemistry, the first studio album she has released since 2017. She has been an awfully busy lady in the years since she released Meaning of Life seven years ago, both personally and professionally. Clarkson became a judge on The Voice, wrote a children’s book, and started her own wildly popular daytime television series. She has also, of course, been busy raising her kids, first as a married mom and now as a single mom. In other words, Clarkson has a lot on her plate. And she seems to be loving every minute of it. Here’s what else you need to know about Clarkson’s family.

Kelly Clarkson welcomed two children with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The “Piece by Piece” singer began dating talent manager Brandon Blackstock back in 2012, eventually marrying him in October 2013 and becoming a stepmom to his two children from a previous relationship. Blackstock was already a dad of two, Savannah and Seth Blackstock, and Clarkson credits them with changing her views on parenting in general.

“I never wanted kids,” she told Seth Rogen in a March episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Before I met my ex, and then he had kids, and I was like, ‘Oh this is kind of cool.’”

The couple divorced after seven years of marriage in 2021, and are now co-parenting the two children they share together.

Her daughter River Rose was born in 2014.

Clarkson and Blackstock welcomed their first daughter together, River Rose, in June 2014. “Our baby girl River Rose Blackstock arrived on June 12th!” Clarkson tweeted at the time. “Thank you everyone for all of your well wishes! Brandon and I are on cloud 9!!”

Becoming a mother really sparked Clarkson’s considerable creative side. She wrote a children’s book, River Rose and the Magical Lullaby, which was inspired by her daughter and all of the places they’ve visited together, and River Rose was also the inspiration behind her hit song “Piece by Piece.”

River Rose has already performed with her mom.

River Rose is already a little performer, joining her mom on songs like “You Don’t Make Me Cry” and “Broken & Beautiful.” She also joined her mom onstage to sing “Heartbeat Song” last summer in front of thousands of fans, getting over her nerves to really belt it out. Talent clearly runs in the family.

She hosted her mom’s show during the pandemic.

Back in the early days of the pandemic, River Rose took over hosting her mom’s show to give people a positive message on how to deal with not being together during this time of “snickness.” It was just about the cutest thing ever.

Her son Remington Alexander was born in 2016.

Kelly Clarkson’s son Remington is seven years old. Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Clarkson welcomed son Remington “Remy” Alexander in April 2016, and discovered when he was a toddler that he was struggling with some hearing and speech delays. “He had a speech problem because he had this ear problem when he was a baby. We didn't know," Clarkson shared with People in 2020. “But way deep down in his ears, he got clogged up with a ton of wax where we thought, almost, he was deaf because he spoke as if he was underwater.”

Remy has some solid dance moves.

Remy joined his mom onstage to dance along while she sang “A Whole Lotta Woman” (a song he chose) in Las Vegas last August, and truly no one could handle his solid dance moves.

He was also on his mom’s show... with a different result.

Much like his older sister River Rose, Remington has been on his mom’s show. He was all dressed up and looking cool when Coldplay’s Chris Martin was on The Kelly Clarkson Show, singing “Yellow” with River Rose, and busted out with “I need to go to the bathroom.” I mean, the song is called “Yellow.” We get it.

Clarkson is living in New York with her two kids these days, and they certainly seem like they’re all having a great time together.