Kelly Clarkson admitted to doing something in the shower that is very private and very personal and, in the opinion of some folks on the internet, very icky. Apparently she pees “almost every time” she showers, and this admission left everyone shocked. Including Kenan Thompson, who seemed like he didn’t know what to say in response.

Thompson sat down to chat with Clarkson on her talk show recently to promote his new memoir When I Was Your Age: Life Lessons, Funny Stories & Questionable Parenting Advice from a Professional Clown. The two naturally started talking about a range of topics, including their shower habits after the mom of two asked the Saturday Night Live alum if he had shower advice in his book. Clarkson started with a soft launch of her questionable shower habits, telling Thompson “I don’t regularly brush my teeth in the shower, I just, I do if I’m in a hurry,” she told him

“I’m on the whole other side where I find it to be gross, and I don’t do it,” Thompson responded. She then went on to ask him if he ever peed in the shower. “I would lie if I said I had never done it. But I try not to,” Thompson begrudgingly admitted. “When I do do it, I always feel so ashamed.”

Do you know who does not feel ashamed? Kelly Clarkson. “I pee almost every time in the shower,” Clarkson announced. She even went on to justify peeing in the shower. “You can’t help it. It goes back to that childhood sleepover. You know, they put your hand in the hot water. Sometimes, you pee,” she continued. “The hot water hits your body and — not every time, but, like, if I’ve gotta go...yeah.”

A stunned Thompson politely replied, “That’s awesome. I’m glad that you’re open enough to say that.”

Thompson wasn’t the only person to be shocked by the “Piece by Piece” singer’s admission, although some applauded her honesty.

“Oh, Kelly, you unfiltered queen. I freaking love her so much. ‘I feel productive.’ She and I are the same,” wrote one fan.

“Let me just conclude that she is brushing her teeth taking shower (and not to the ankle) while peeing all that in 7 minutes like grl wat,” wrote another.

Several people simply replied, “Eww no,” while others felt that this was completely acceptable behavior.

“I used to brush my teeth in the shower. I wash my legs for sure, soap running down isn’t washing your legs haha and sometimes I pee in the shower. It’s just going down the drain lol I make sure to stand near the drain though, don’t stand all the way in the back of the shower and pee,” one fan responded.

This is not the first celebrity shower hygiene debate, of course. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher caused a real controversy when they, and then Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, all admitted they only bathe their children when they smell or see dirt.

Celebrities. They shower, just like some of us.