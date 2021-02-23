Three kids under the age of 3 and they are feeling "so grateful and blessed." Earlier this week, Kendra and Joseph Duggar welcomed their third child together and, with that, their household just got a lot busier.

On Feb. 19, the Counting On stars welcomed their third child, making 2-year-old son Garrett and 1-year-old daughter Addison a big brother and sister. "It seems like just yesterday we were at the altar dreaming of a future together, including having children. Wow, here we are with another new addition and we couldn't be more thankful for her," the couple, who got married in 2017, said in a statement to E! News.

The couple's pregnancy news was first shared last August when they told TLC about their excitement to see Garrett and Addison's reaction to the new baby. "We are so excited to see Garrett and Addison's reaction when they meet the new baby," they told the network. "Garrett has already been such a loving big brother to Addison and we look forward to Addison's reaction to a life size baby doll."

Now that the baby girl has arrived, Joe and Kendra Duggar shared a sweet photo of their new baby girl on their shared Instagram page on Tuesday. "We are so excited to introduce...Brooklyn Praise Duggar. 7lbs. 3oz. 20 1/4in. Born at 7:48pm 2/19/21. Feeling so grateful and blessed," they captioned the post.

Kendra Duggar's pregnancy with baby Brooklyn was especially momentous as she and her mom, 41-year-old Christina Caldwell, were expecting babies at the same time. Caldwell's baby, which will make her a mother of nine once he or she arrives, is due to be born in May. Which will make Brooklyn three months older than her niece or nephew. Caldwell was also pregnant at the same time as her daughter back in 2018 when she was expecting little Garrett.

Of course in the ever-growing Duggar clan, there usually tends to be a few pregnancies happening simultaneously. Kendra's sister-in-law Jessa Seewald is currently expecting her fourth child, for example, and Garrett is close in age to Joy-Anna Forsyth's son Gideon. Good news for little Brooklyn — she'll never have to look too far afield for a playdate.