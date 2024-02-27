Palace Says Kate Middleton Is Doing “Well” After Prince William Skipped Royal Event

Kensington Palace has long had a habit of keeping tight-lipped about the comings and goings of the royal family whenever possible, releasing statements only when absolutely necessary. Which is why it was so meaningful when Kensington Palace recently felt compelled to release a reassuring statement about Kate Middleton and her ongoing recovery from abdominal surgery.

Middleton underwent “planned abdominal surgery” back in January, and has been at home convalescing at Adelaide Cottage ever since. Her husband Prince William, who visited her in hospital during her two week stay, has reportedly been helping to care for her ever since with the support of their three children, 10-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 5-year-old Prince Louis. In the weeks since Middleton underwent surgery, she has not been seen in public. In fact, Kensington Palace initially explained that she was “unlikely to return to her royal duties until after Easter.” Despite this explanation, people have begun to worry about her in her absence. Especially after Prince William cancelled an appearance at a memorial for his late godfather, King Constantine II of Greece, due to a “personal matter.”

Kensington Palace did not elaborate on what that personal matter might have been, but rushed to assure royal watchers in a statement to the media, “[the] Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well.”

To be fair to Prince William, there are all sorts of potential personal matters that could make it difficult for him to attend a royal event. He is currently holding down the fort for his father King Charles due to his cancer treatment, trying to care for three children who are probably feeling pretty worried about their mom, and of course, help his wife with her own recovery. Instead of wondering why he missed a royal engagement, we’re sort of wondering how he makes it to any royal events at all.

We will simply have to wait to see Kate Middleton until she is feeling well enough and far enough along in her recovery to go out in public. But at least we know she’s doing “well.”