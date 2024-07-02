Kerry Washington Is A Disney Adult & Her Kids Have “No Choice” But To Love Disney Too

Kerry Washington is obsessed with all things Disney. So much so that the Little Fires Everywhere actress described herself as teetering on the edge of becoming a full-blown Disney adult. Yes, we are just as surprised, and just as delighted, as you are.

The Scandal star and mom of two recently sat down for an in-depth interview with Bustle, and one of the most shocking bits of information she shared was her deep love of all things Disney. In fact, her two children, 10-year-old daughter Isabella and 7-year-old son Caleb, both of whom she shares with husband Nmandi Asomugha (as well as being stepmom to Asomugha’s teen daughter), have “no choice but to love everything Disney” too. Why? “Because I’m their mother.”

Washington went on to share with Bustle that she wrote about her love of Disney in her new book Unprisoned, and admitted, “I think other people would label me a Disney adult, but I know how far down the spectrum you can go. I think I’m an entry-drug Disney adult.”

She has certainly shared some of her favorite Disney exploits on Instagram in the past. She even visited Disneyland Paris this June and waxed poetic about her experience, especially riding Thunder Mountain. “The truth is, I think no matter where we are in the world, no matter which park we’re in, @disney will always make me feel that special combination of joy and magic and awe,” she captioned the joyful Instagram post.

While Washington expects her kids to follow in her Disney-loving footsteps, she is also willing to engage in their interests. “This summer my younger daughter saw her first concert, Taylor Swift. She’s a Swiftie. She was freaking out about the announcement of [The Tortured Poets Department]. I’ve become more of a Swiftie because my daughters love her. So we went to see Taylor Swift, and I became more of a fan in their presence. Then I took her to see Beyoncé, who my older daughter loves,” Washington told Bustle.

Of course, we all know that the Little Fires Everywhere star is a fan of Beyoncé herself as she joined Kelly Rowland and Meghan Markle at her L.A. concert in 2023, and she looked like she was having a blast.

There’s something especially precious about finding out that Olivia Pope, the epitome of cool and sophisticated, is a deep-down Disney adult who embraces her inner child. We really do love this for her. And also us.