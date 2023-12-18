Khloé Kardashian Says Kids Are "Never Too Young To Start Cleaning" In Video With Tatum

Khloé Kardashian has long self-identified as a tidy queen. An organizer, a hater of mess and dirt and chaos. And it looks as though she has passed her tidying gene on down to her 1-year-old son Tatum. In a new video shared on Instagram, the mother and son duo got down on the ground to cleaned up a mess on the floor because, even though Tatum is just 1 year old, Khloé believes kids are “never too young” to start learning about the cleaning.

The Good American designer, who also shares 5-year-old daughter True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, took to Instagram on Monday to share a short video of her 1-year-old son Tatum, or “Papa” as she adorably calls him in the video, crouching down side-by-side to wipe up a floor which, to my untrained eye, actually already looked pretty clean.

“Good job Papa!” she said as Tatum repeated “Papa,” cheering him on as he took his cleaning cloth over to the garbage himself.

“We are never too young to start cleaning. my little man will know how to do it all,” Khloé captioned the sweet video.

As anyone who watches The Kardashians knows, Khloé is intensely cautious about keeping a clean house. In fact, she’s been known to get mad at her sisters and even her mom Kris Jenner if any of them put shoes on the furniture. Apparently this rule does not apply to her tidiness heir Tatum, as sister Kim Kardashian recently pointed out, because he was seen wearing shoes on her sofa in Kim’s Instagram Story where she called her sister a “hypocrite.”

For her part, Khloé shared her sister’s allegations (also it should be noted that True is bare foot on the couch I’m just saying) and pointed out that Tate’s shoes were “brand f**king new” so they technically didn’t count. To be fair, Tatum’s shoes do look very clean.

It’s really lovely to see Khloé bonding with her little boy, who she welcomed in August 2022 via surrogate during a very difficult time in her life. Because of the circumstances surrounding his birth, Khloé shared on The Kardashians that she initially struggled to bond with Tatum. Which any new mom will tell you is an incredibly stressful and upsetting feeling. But now here they are, cleaning the floor together. Two peas in a neat little pod.