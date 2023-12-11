Khloé Kardashian Had A Christmas PJ Party With True, Tatum, & Niece Dream

Khloé Kardashian made it abundantly clear in the most recent season of The Kardashians on Hulu that she is happiest at home with her kids. Her friends and family did their level best to put pressure on the Good American designer to get out and date, have fun, travel, and she was simply not having it. Because this mom of two is living her absolute best life, as evidenced by her recent Christmas pajama party with her 5-year-old daughter True, 1-year-old son Tatum, and of course her 7-year-old niece Dream.

Khloé, who shares True and Tatum with NBA player ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, took to Instagram on Friday to share a series of photos of her kids having the best time hanging out in their Christmas pajamas with Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream. Tatum and True wore matching light blue Christmas pajamas while Dream went for a classic white, red, and green look. The three kids posed in front of a fireplace that was surrounded by Christmas trees, before dancing together in the dining room to “Baby Please Come Home.” Even little Tatum got in on the festive dancing. “The MOST magical time of year!!! We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves,” the proud mom captioned the reel.

This is only Tatum’s second Christmas, as the reality star welcomed her baby boy via surrogate in August 2022. Dream and True certainly seemed to be enjoying their time with Tatum now that he’s mobile and able to run around with them, especially when they were in the throes of their Christmas pajama dance party. Kardashian fans were happy to see Tatum join the cousins for their dance party. “Tatum has finally gotten his debut in the dance crewww,” wrote one user, while another was envisioning True and Dream in the future, “They gonna be best cousins traveling the world together and I will love seeing it...”

True and Dream actually got to have another fun holiday outing without Tatum recently, going to see the musical version of How The Grinch Stole Christmas with their grandmother Kris Jenner and Khloé over the weekend at the Hollywood Pantages Theater. The momager posted photos from the night, with the girls posing with the Grinch himself.

So here’s what we have learned: True and Dream are living their best cousin life together this Christmas. And Tatum looks to be happy to be along for the ride.