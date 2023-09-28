In the Season 4 premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu, fans learn that Khloé Kardashian has a serious fear of whales. So much so that when her sisters and mom get excited to see whales breaching the water off the coast of Cabo San Lucas, she can barely contain her anxiety. And it’s probably a good thing her 5-year-old daughter True wasn’t there with her, because she apparently loves to taunt her mom over her fear all the time. Which feels less than kind, but as Khloé points out, “everyone turns into a f*cking a**hole” at some point. Even her precious little girl.

The mom of two, who also shares 1-year-old son Tate with her ex Tristan Thompson, made an excellent case during the Season 4 premiere of The Kardashians as to why she is terrified of whales. “Off the coast of California, you didn’t hear about the couple who got swallowed up by the whale and then spit back out because it was an accident?” she says during a confessional, presumably referring to a viral video from 2020 where two kayakers were nearly swallowed by a whale but left unharmed. “This f*cking thing is so big but you don’t see it coming. There’s no ripples, no warning. That’s weird.”

No one seems to have much sympathy for Khloé’s fear of whales, least of all her daughter True. “My daughter bullies me,” she explained, sharing photos True has drawn for her in the past. “She draws me photos of whales just to f*ck with me. She thinks it’s so funny.”

Exhibit A Hulu

Exhibit B Hulu

The Good American designer then turns to look off to the side, and says in a deadpan voice, “Everyone turns into a f*cking a**hole at some point. Oh my god.” Referring, we assume, to her sweet, bullying daughter.

Hulu

This isn’t the first time True has gotten a bit “shady” with her mom. In 2021, Khloé told Ellen DeGeneres that True chose a Halloween costume for her mom that felt a bit rough. True is going to be Moana, and she wants me to be Pua the pig,” Khloé explained. “So, it’s a little shady of her, but that’s OK. I will be Pua for True.” Her daughter was just 3 years old at the time, so this request could have been innocently done. But now that she’s drawing whales for her mom knowing full well that she has a phobia of the creatures... we’re not so sure.