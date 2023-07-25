True Thompson & Chicago West Adorably Troll Their Moms With Kardashian T-Shirts

During a recent episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kourtney Kardashian was asked to answer which of her sisters was the funniest during a lie detector test for Vanity Fair. All of the sisters are pretty funny, so it was naturally a tough question. Kim has hosted Saturday Night Live, Khloé has long been sort of famously funny as has Kourtney. But the truth is, the sisters might have a run for their money with the next generation. Especially 5-year-old cousins True Thompson and Chicago Kardashian West, who recently trolled their moms by wearing Kardashian t-shirts. They might be their own little reality show in the future.

Khloé Kardashian recently took to Instagram to share a few photos of her daughter True and Kim’s daughter Chicago, both of them grinning happily and looking super proud of themselves. Perhaps because they were both wearing t-shirts featuring each other’s moms on them.

Chicago’s t-shirt was a series of photos of her aunt Khloé paired with a pair of pink pants while True wore a t-shirt emblazoned with photos of her aunt Kim along with a pair of black bike shorts. “They think this t-shirt thing is funny” Khloé captioned her post. It’s worth noting that we think it’s funny, too.

The two little girls, who were born within months of each other along with Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, were clearly in on the joke. And clearly didn’t mind trolling their moms and their longstanding careers as reality stars. While the girls are just 5 years old, it seems they have at least some understanding of their family’s outsized fame. But rather refreshingly, they appear to be poking fun at it in a cute little way.

To be fair, the girls also get to enjoy a whole host of benefits as the children of some of the most famous people in the world. From huge birthday parties like True’s recent Octonauts-themed party, to glamorous European holidays and gorgeous homes, they’re not exactly roughing it with their moms.

But perhaps best of all is the fact that the whole family lives so close to each other in Calabasas, giving True and Chicago the chance to have fun photo shoots and spend loads of time together. Everywhere they look, these girls have cousins to hang out with and entertain. And make laugh with their little meta t-shirts.