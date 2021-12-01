Khloé Kardashian Relies On Her iPhone & YouTube To Keep True Calm In Restaurants

When asked to describe herself as a mom during an episode of Ellen DeGeneres’s Mom Confessions, Khloé Kardashian admitted that she’s very strict with 3-year-old daughter True. In fact, she called herself “militant,” adding that “a schedule saves everything.” Do you know what else saves her when she’s out and about with her toddler? YouTube videos. Khloé Kardashian owned up to distracting daughter True with her iPhone when she’s at a restaurant. And if anyone out there is judging her, please spend one dinner in a restaurant with a screaming child and get back to me.

During her interview on Mom Confessions, Khloé got very candid about life with True. Especially when asked the question “What’s something you swore you’d never do as a parent that you do now?” She sighed a little and shared, “When we go out to restaurants I do give True my iPhone to watch YouTube so I don’t have to hear her freak out.”

The busy mom might not have expected to distract her daughter with her iPhone, but this is what real parenting looks like. Negotiations and distractions, especially when you’re sitting in a restaurant or some other public place. No shame in that.

Khloe Kardashian distracts her daughter with YouTube videos.

Now that True is 3 years old, life is clearly changing for her mom. Gone are the days when she could dress her up in fluffy Halloween costumes like a little doll; this girl has her own personality now. Like when she told her mom that she wanted to be Moana for Halloween and asked her to be Pua the pig. Khloé explained to DeGeneres at the time, “So, it’s a little shady of her, but that’s OK. I will be Pua for True.”

It seems there isn’t much the proud mom won’t do for the daughter she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Like thinking on her feet when True uses her bathtub as a toilet. When asked during Mom Confessions about something she had to “learn on the fly” as a parent, she didn’t hesitate to answer. “The time True pooped in the bathtub. I really never experienced that before. I didn’t know people just pooped in the tub. It was disgusting and, ugh, I don’t want to relive it.”

Who could blame her? Parents of toddlers are just trying to survive. So no judgment if you see a 3-year-old watching YouTube videos while her mom tries to eat in peace in a restaurant, deal?