Khloé Kardashian has a big fall ahead of her. Not only is she going to be welcoming a second child, her 4-year-old daughter True is going to be heading off to school. And Kardashian is already admitting that she is “not ready” for it.

The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share several personalized backpacks that had been sent to her from Stoney Clover, each of which had True’s name stitched on to them in big letters. The haul also included monogrammed lunch boxes and pencil cases for her little girl to take with her when she heads off to school in the fall.

“The cutest!!!” Kardashian wrote. “The most perfect backpacks for True's first day of school. OMG I'm so not ready for this.”

The Good American designer is clearly feeling lots of big emotions these days. She recently shared a series of photos of herself with True on her back in the water on Instagram with the message, “Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl.”

Khloe Kardashian is getting emotional about True’s first day of school. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

True isn’t just starting school in the fall, she’s also about to become a big sister. Kardashian and True’s dad, NBA player Tristan Thompson, are expecting a second child together via surrogate in the coming months. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” Kardashian’s rep shared in a statement last week. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” No further details were released about the new baby, although it appears as though she and Thompson will co-parent separately as the couple ended their relationship last December.

While it’s a busy time for Kardashian, with the new baby arriving soon and True heading off to school, she’s lucky to have plenty of family around her. Mom Kris Jenner lives right next door, and presumably True’s cousins Chicago, Stormi, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream will also be starting school together as they all live so close to each other in Calabasas, California.

Hopefully having all that family around means help with school runs and a newborn.