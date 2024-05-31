Khloé Kardashian Made A Relatable Confession About Packing Cute School Lunches

Khloé Kardashian just learned a valuable lesson about packing school lunches the hard way. Don’t do something cute and fun unless you want to do that cute and fun thing forever. The mom of two confessed that she made a classic mistake with 6-year-old daughter True’s school lunches. And it all started with nothing but good intentions.

The Good American designer opened up to sister Kourtney during the most recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians on Thursday about life as a single mom to True and her 1-year-old brother Tatum, both of whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She admitted that she’s “exhausted” doing it mostly on her own now that Thompson has gone back to Cleveland to play basketball, acknowledging that “he’s a big help when he’s here,” before going on to add, “And, you know, I don’t have nannies at night, which I might have to change or at least have someone be available sometimes.”

She went on to share that she’s doing almost everything on her own, including making True’s lunches for school. “I make all of her lunches, I do everything. I don’t let anyone else do it. Tristan has done it, but I’m so particular.”

So particular, in fact, that she admitted during a confessional, “I make the lunches and I started with the cookie cutter hearts for the watermelon.” It was, as she learned, a mistake. “Once you start with the cute sh*t that you’re so excited to do, God forbid you don’t.”

Ultimately, though, Khloé shared that she’s still happy to do it. “At the same time, it’s all you want. It’s the weirdest f*cking thing.”

Khloé has been dealing a lot with that push-pull element of motherhood, even going so far as to get a second cat despite insisting that she definitely did not want another cat. Her daughter True wanted one for her sixth birthday, and the indulgent mom explained on Instagram last month, “Never in a million years did I think I would have one cat let alone two. But here we are and I love them. I love how much my kids love them as well. But this is my maximum for cats. Two is enough. Anyways, welcome Baby Kitty to the family. I’m sure Grey Kitty will be so happy to have a friend.”

Much like the heart-shaped watermelon in her daughter’s school lunches, Khloé can’t stop with the cats either. At least the watermelon is easier.