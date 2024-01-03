Khloé Kardashian took her two kids on a quick little ski trip for New Year’s Eve, and it was a big hit for almost everyone. In Snapchat videos of the whirlwind trip, the Good American mogul’s 5-year-old daughter True was seen having the time of her life going tubing through the snow and skiing with her mom. Khloé herself was working out her best snowy fashion looks on the slopes. But her 1-year-old son Tatum was apparently “not a fan” of snow. He is a little California boy, after all. Who could really blame him for being less than enthused to hang around in the cold?

Taking to Snapchat on Tuesday, the mom of two shared several photos of her little family in the snow with the message, “We took [a] trip to Deer Valley for New Year’s Eve!! It was True’s first ever time on skis and we had the best time!” While the trip was somewhat “last minute,” Khloé and her two kids, both of whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, hit the slopes with her sister Kim Kardashian and her four children as well as their niece Penelope Disick. The proud mom said she was “so proud” of daughter True “for being so brave and she ended up loving it! Especially skiing and having fun in the snow with her cousins.” Little Tatum, however, wasn’t the “biggest fan of the snow” but hopes it “will grow on him when he gets a little bigger.”

Tatum was also not much of a fan of tubing, unlike his older sister. “Tatum didn’t love it so much . . . understandable being that he’s only 16 months old!” the mom of two explained, and considering he has never seen snow before, we really cannot blame him.

Khloé and Tatum can bond over other things they have in common instead of hanging out in the cold, wet snow anyhow. Like the fact that they’re both really into cleaning, for example. The proud mom recently shared a video of her cleaning floors with her son at her side, noting that her “little man will know how to do it all.” Besides, he can enjoy a little après ski pajama dance party back at the hotel with his sister and cousins, which is obviously the best part.