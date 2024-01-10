Anyone who follows her on social media or has watched The Kardashians knows that mom of two Khloé Kardashian loves to be at home with her kids. The last season of the reality series saw her turning down vacations and trips to Las Vegas with sister Kim Kardashian in favor of home time with her little ones. Which is her right, of course. But when she recently appeared to share her thoughts on working parents who come home late, that’s when people thought she went a little too far. Because perhaps it’s not really up to a multimillionaire with nannies to lecture anyone about striking the perfect work/life balance.

The Good American designer, who shares 5-year-old daughter True and 1-year-old son Tatum with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share what she presumably considered to be an inspirational quote that had been written on a billboard. “Twenty years from now, the only people who’ll remember if you worked late are your kids,” the billboard read. While Khloé didn’t expand on what she meant by sharing that quote, plenty of people on social media made some assumptions about it.

Khloe Kardashian shared a quote about parenting. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian fans took to Reddit to share their feelings about the quote, with one person calling out, “Khloe's privilege,” before adding, “[Khloe] posted this on her Instagram and usually I dont get triggered by posts like this but when I woke up after working a 12 hour day including overtime so I can give my family their best lives, I felt triggered.” Another person had their doubts about how much Khloé would know about being in a position where you have to work late. “I would love to know what Khloe's definition is of 'working late' & how many times a year it actually occurs.”

It was an interesting perspective to share, particularly after Kim Kardashian’s advice last year in an interview with Variety that you just need to “get your f**king ass up and work” if you want to get ahead, an assertion that had people calling her out for somehow forgetting the enormous privilege that has made her career, and success, possible.

It’s almost like we shouldn’t look to the Kardashians as realistic examples of what working parents go through.