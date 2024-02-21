Kieran & Macaulay Culkin Will Join Their 3 Other Brothers In A New Series

It’s been more than three decades since we first saw Macaulay Culkin and his brother Kieran on screen together as the precocious, forgotten 8-year-old Kevin McAllister and his cousin-who-needs-his-rubber-sheets Fuller. In the years since, we’ve watched the Culkin brothers grow into men with thriving lives and separate careers. We know Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy from Succession these days, while Macaulay Culkin appears to have gone the route of a private citizen enjoying his life as a father away from the screen. That is, until these Culkins decided to team up with their other three brothers to reunite onscreen. Millenials are about to get the treat of a lifetime, because all five Culkin brothers are about to be onscreen together in a new series coming to Amazon Prime. Pause for Kevin to slap his face and scream.

Macaulay, Rory, Christian, and Shane Culkin are all set to star as Kieran Culkin’s brothers on his Amazon Prime animated series The Second Best Hospital In The Galaxy, his new cartoon series about alien doctors. On the sixth episode in the series, which drops on Amazon Prime on Feb. 23, Kieran’s brothers will join him to play, you guessed it, the brothers of his character Dr. Plowp. In a clip shared by Entertainment Weekly, the brothers join empath Dr. Plowp to celebrate a special holiday, and it turns out they are big into sharing. Some might even say, too much so.

One of the brothers explains in the clip that “We share everything, even digestive salivas,” and even appear to reference their shared childhood at one point when one suggests playing a board game to “bring our happy childhood into our happy adulthood.”

The brothers have been onscreen together before, of course, with Kieran playing Macauley’s cousin in the first two Home Alone movies, while Rory Culkin has played younger versions of his brothers in the movies Richie Rich (Macaulay) and Iggy Goes Down (Kieran). Rory Culkin also was featured as a baby in the creepy 1993 movie The Good Son, while Macaulay’s younger sister Quinn played his younger sister. Their other sister, Dakota Culkin, sadly died at the age of 29 when she was hit by a car in 2008.

Does this new foray back into appearing together onscreen mean the Culkins will be working together again? It could happen, especially if they can lend their voices to an animated feature and hang out together. You just never know.