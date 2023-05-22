Kim Kardashian has her hands full these days. Between filming her family’s other reality show on Hulu, The Kardashians, and running her many businesses from SKIMS to SKKN BY KIM, she’s also raising her four children she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West: daughter North, 9, son Saint, 7, daughter Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 4. And, as the entrepreneur shared during a candid conversation with podcast host Jay Shetty, being in the thick of parenting can sometimes takes a tearful toll.

Kardashian sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Shetty on a new episode of his podcast, On Purpose with Jay Shetty, released on Monday. And as a single mom of four following her divorce from West last year, their chat naturally touched on parenting. “I could say parenting stuff to you all day long, with all due respect, you have no clue until you’ve been through it,” Kardashian said.

Shetty asked Kardashian how her experience with parenting compares to what she envisioned it’d be like before she was a mom. “Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn't be like a more true statement,” Kardashian replied. “So, like, when you’re in it, I mean, especially when they’re babies and you’re feeding ... there’s madness going on. It’s like full madness. It’s the best chaos though.”

Kardashian’s parenting “chaos,” she details to Shetty, includes hectic mornings of getting the kids ready for school, getting breakfast on the table, and anything else that needs to get done before they head out the door. “It’s like I always have to do one of my daughter’s hair, and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way, and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you. ... It’s like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it’s wild.”

Kardashian tells Shetty that parenting is “has been the most challenging thing” and she’ll sometimes find herself overwhelmed at the end of the day. “There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy sh*t, this f*cking tornado in my house. Like, what just happened? ... With all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they’re fighting, and you know, there’s no one there. Like, it’s [just] me to play good police officer and bad cop.”

Later on in their conversation, Shetty asked Kardashian how she copes with the ever-present feeling of mom guilt. And while she admits that mom guilt is indeed hard to deal with, she also acknowledges that she’s present for her kids and she’s doing her best for her family.

“It’s OK to feel like you are not 100% at being the best mom,” she said. “There’s no manual, they don’t come with a manual. Everyone is doing the best that they can.”