Here’s Everything We Know About The Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Divorce Rumors

After six years of marriage and welcoming four children together, rumors and reports are suggesting that Kimye might officially become a thing of the past. According to multiple media outlets Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are considering divorce and while neither have confirmed the reports, the rumors persist.

Kardashian and West have been together since 2012, eventually marrying in 2014. Throughout their relationship, the couple have welcomed four children together: 7-year-old daughter North, 5-year-old son Saint, 2-year-old daughter Chicago, and 1-year-old son Psalm.

Over the course of their time as a couple, the two have been plagued with near constant rumors and high drama. There was the Taylor Swift feud drama, then the time Kardashian was held captive and robbed in Paris in 2016. And of course, all of those Twitter rants from West over the years. But through it all, the high-profile couple really stuck together. Some might even say that the KKW mogul was fiercely defensive and loyal when it came to protecting her husband. In 2018, for instance, she tweeted about dealing with mental health issues after one particularly unsettling rant on Twitter from her husband where he threw his support behind President Donald Trump.

Over the years, though it may have been difficult at times, Kardashian stood by her man. At least, until now, when one unnamed source told People on Jan. 5 that the busy mom of four has reportedly "had enough."

Kim Is Reportedly Calling It Quits

Kim Kardashian is reportedly filing for divorce from husband Kanye West.

Several news outlets including Page Six have reported that Kardashian is the one who is preparing to file for divorce from her husband. Several sources told the news outlet that "divorce is imminent" for the couple, and that Kardashian has hired prominent divorce attorney Laura Wasser. According to Page Six, Kardashian hasn't filed yet, but one source told People that both she and West are prepared for it. "He knows that she’s done," the source told People. "She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future."

Kardashian reportedly has yet to file for divorce because "she wants to make sure she's making the right decision for the kids," according to an insider who spoke to E! News. Romper has reached to reps for the couple regarding the reports.

They Spent Christmas Apart

Kim and Kanye reportedly spent Christmas apart.

One of the first signs that Kardashian and West might be headed separate ways came when they apparently did not spend the holidays together this year. West reportedly spent the holidays at his ranch in Wyoming, while Kardashian and their children were celebrating at her sister Kourtney Kardashian's home in Los Angeles. It was also noted by Cosmopolitan that Kardashian was spotted in public not wearing her wedding ring several weeks ago, perhaps a harbinger of things to come.

Changing Lifestyles

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly leading separate lives.

When Kardashian first married West in 2014, she was building her career as a businesswoman and influencer while he was working on his music and fashion line. In recent years, things have changed. Kardashian has decided to go back to school to become a lawyer like her late father Robert Kardashian with a focus on prison reform, and West appears to have retreated much of his time to the couple's Wyoming home. As one source told People in December, "their lives don't overlap much" anymore.

This past summer, there was also an issue with West sharing intensely personal details about the couple's life, and particularly his hesitance to become a father when they were expecting daughter North, at a campaign rally for his failed presidency bid. The experience reportedly left Kardashian "furious" and caused a deeper rift in their marriage, according to Elle.

They're Reportedly In Marriage Counseling

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in marriage counseling.

TODAY reports that the couple are going through marriage counseling as they live in their separate homes, working on their issues before filing for divorce. As a source told the news outlet, "They are working through it ... (and) trying to work through things.”

While the couple might be moving towards a separate future, CNN reports that they remain "amicable" and that they are "fully aligned when it comes to the kids." Keeping the kids happy is, after all, top priority.