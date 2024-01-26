Kim Kardashian Says North Likes To Do Makeup, But Not In The Sephora-Tween-Craze Way

Like a lot of girls her age, Kim Kardashian’s 10-year-old daughter North West loves digging through her mom’s makeup bag. In fact, she’s been doing it for years and seems to be a little makeup artist in the making. She’s given her mom an impressive and elaborate “Mommy Minion” makeover and often shows off her skincare routine on her shared TikTok account with Kardashian. But is North one of those Sephora tweens obsessed with luxury beauty products? Not quite.

In a new interview with Bustle, Kardashian chatted about the launch of SKKN BY KIM’s first makeup collection and discussed how her daughters, North and 6-year-old Chicago, feel about beauty products right now. And according to the mom of four, who also shares sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4, with her ex-husband Kanye West, she thinks they’re too young to be part of the tweens-obsessed-with-Sephora trend going viral on TikTok. North, specifically, Kardashian says, is more playful with makeup.

Kardashian tells Bustle that she hasn’t “seen all this Sephora drama,” but doesn’t think her oldest daughter is “there yet” when it comes to the trend of wanting luxury beauty products. “At least with my oldest daughter, she just likes to dress her friends up and do makeup looks, whether it’s like Pikachu or the Grinch,” she says. “I don’t think she’s there yet to where she is going into Sephora and trying on stuff. We were at Saks in the makeup department the other night and she tested something but put a heart on her face with it. I’m like, I don’t think that’s really why you use eyeliner.”

“My littlest one’s too little and I don’t let her,” Kardashian tells Bustle, referring to her daughter Chicago. “I look back and there’s times when I remember I let my daughter [North] wear a red lip once for Christmas. Would I do that now? Probably not.”

While she has some restrictions on rep lipstick, Kardashian says she really enjoys watching her daughters go to town in her makeup drawers. “They are always trying to use everything that I have in my drawers. I think it’s a fun game for them,” she tells Bustle. “It’s art for them to try to do makeup, which is so fun for me to watch. It’s like they want to play with their friends and do it, and then they want to just wash it right off. I’m down for the artistry. I think it’s fun when they’re trying it all and expressing themselves.”

Whether it’s an eyeshadow brush or a paintbrush, North has been showing off her artistic talents for quite some time now. In September 2023, for example, Kardashian shared a photo of North’s painting of a beach sunset that would honestly make Bob Ross proud. “She’s a really, really good artist, and she loves to paint,” Kardashian told Vogue in 2022. “I love seeing the personality and the moods and everything that she goes through and is feeling. It’s really been an amazing hobby of hers.”

Like Kardashian said, whether it’s a palette of paint colors or her mom’s makeup drawer, she’s “down for the artistry.”