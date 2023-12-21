Kim Kardashian Filled Her Tub With Hot Chocolate & Marshmallows For Elf On The Shelf

Kim Kardashian is falling into a dangerous trap. The mom of four continues to take her Elf on the Shelf game to new levels, and you know what that means. She’s going to keep making more and more work for herself. Her most recent Elf on the Shelf idea was to fill a bathtub with literal hot chocolate and let the elves just sort of float around in a sea of chocolate and candy cane pieces and marshmallows. Now what is she supposed to do for the next night? Because just putting elves on the shelves is really no longer an option for her.

The Skims mogul took to her Instagram Story to share her most recent Elf on the Shelf set-up. An entire village of elves in her bathroom. Some were still sitting on the side of the tub, sitting on little chairs and surrounded by red, white, and green candy, while others were left to float in a sea of hot chocolate.

“I walked into my bathroom and what do I see here? The elves left a mess and made Charlie and the Chocolate Factory over here,” she narrated in a behind-the-scenes look. “The note in the kitchen said they couldn’t find the mugs, so the hot chocolate is in the bathtub.”

Kardashian, who shares 9-year-old North, 7-year-old Saint, 5-year-old Chicago, and 3-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West, even took the time to spell out the word “Elf” with holiday candies.

Kardashian might be feeling the pressure to keep up with her sister Kourtney, who recently welcomed baby boy Rocky with husband Travis Barker but still took the time to get messy with her own Elves on the Shelves, who were apparently making treats for Santa, recently. This is the eternal issue with Elf on the Shelf, I think. Upping the stakes and trying to be creative until you make way too much work for yourself. Even Kardashian’s sister Khloé, who is mom to 5-year-old True and 1-year-old Tatum, admitted in a recent Snapchat Story, per People, “It’s definitely a lot of work coming up with ideas and setting up the elves each night but seeing True’s face light up every morning makes it all so worth it.”

We certainly hope Kim Kardashian’s kids’ faces lit up at the sight of that tub filled with hot chocolate and elves. Because it’s going to be a bit of a mess to clean up.