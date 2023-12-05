Kourtney Kardashian Posts Video Of Her 5 Elves On The Shelf In A Festive Kitchen Mess

Kourtney Kardashian might have just given birth to her fourth child mere weeks ago, but she’s not about to let her Elf on the Shelf duties slide. Instead, she pulled together an elaborate little set-up with a total of five elves who were allegedly making a mess as they baked cookies for Santa Claus.

The Lemme mogul took to Instagram on Monday to share her sweet little Elf on the Shelf set-up, presumably done to entertain her 13-year-old son Mason, 11-year-old daughter, and 8-year-old son Reign, all of whom she co-parents with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The elves were all situated on the kitchen counter alongside a sign that read “Treats for Santa,” with a dusting of flour all over the place, cookie cutters, measuring spoons, and chocolate chips on the counter. It was a bit of a mess, but one little detail certainly stuck out; one of the elves was swaddled in a blanket like a baby and held on the other elf’s lap. We can only assume in an effort to represent baby boy Rocky Thirteen Kardashian-Barker, who Kourtney welcomed with husband Travis Barker last month.

The video, shared on her Instagram Story, was set to the tune of some iconic Home Alone music. Which made it extra special.

This wasn’t even Kourtney’s first elf moment of the season. Last week, days after celebrating Thanksgiving, she declared that “elf season has begun” on her Instagram Story. The mom of four took out her Christmas decorations and sent her little elves, fresh from their boxes, out sledding on little silver sleds. There were cotton balls to give the look of snow, and a whole festive set-up Kourtney proudly displayed to the sound of the Elf soundtrack in the background. She is nothing if not on brand for the holidays.

The entire Kardashian family has always really gone over the top for the holidays, with matching pajamas and parties and creative Elf on the Shelf displays aplenty. But Kourtney has always seemed to take things just a tiny step further. Which bodes well for little Rocky as he grows up in his happily blended family. Because his mom has elf season on lock.