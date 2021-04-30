Kim Kardashian’s Garage Is Full Of Mini Ferraris & Other Tiny Luxury Cars For Her Kids

The Kardashians have been spotted driving around in Lamborghinis and Ferraris, so it’s no surprise that the family’s youngest members are starting their luxury car collection now. Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian-West snapped a picture of what her kids are rolling in at home and, nope, it's not your run-of-the-mill pink Barbie Jeep.

In the reality star’s garage, you’ll find an orange Ferrari, a red Mustang convertible, a Lamborghini, a pink Mercedes-Benz G-wagon, and more — all miniature size, of course. Presumably, all the cars are shared between 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago, and 23-month-old Psalm. “Garage,” 40-year-old Kardashian-West captioned the picture posted on her Instagram on April 24.

In the comments, YouTuber Tana Mongeau called Kardashian “parent goals,” while another viewer wrote, “when north has a better car collection than half adults.” Another person joked, “Reminds me of that show MTV used to have called, ‘Cribs’ but a kid version.”

Other fans hoped that Kardashian-West would consider donating the cars once the kids outgrow them. “So cute, that would be cool if they donate them after all the kids have outgrown them,” one woman commented.

The mini-cars are pricey, but not unrealistic if you have the budget. According to the Daily Mail, the pint-sized Lambo and Mercedes alone retail for $300 apiece. And the mini Mustang convertible goes for about $200 at Target, while the mini Mercedes-Benz G-wagon retails up to $400 at Walmart.

While they may driving each other around in little Lamborghinis, the Kardashian kids are just like any other kids who just love toys, though some of their are custom-made. Earlier this year, L.O.L. Surprise! made custom dolls for North and Chicago. Their mother also built them a mini town in their backyard complete with a mini Starbucks. Needless to say, playtime is probably pretty epic at the Kardashian-West house.