Kim Kardashian & North West Dressed Up As Cher & Dionne From Clueless For Halloween

Kim Kardashian is a very lucky mom. Not only was her 10-year-old daughter North West amenable to donning matching Halloween costumes with her, an impressive feat in and of itself, but she was also willing to go full ‘90s nostalgia with her. And despite having been born years after that era, North totally nailed the attitude when she and her mom dressed as Cher and Dionne from Clueless for Halloween.

The Skims mogul took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her transformation into Alicia Silverstone’s iconic character Cher from the 1995 movie Clueless, alongside daughter North’s spot-on version of Cher’s best friend Dionne, played by Stacey Dash. The mom of four wore Cher’s trademark yellow plaid skirt and blazer, thigh-high socks, and long blonde locks, while North wore Dionne’s signature floral hat along with a black-and-white plaid skirt and blazer combination. Ever with an eye for detail, North even wore her hair in braids like Dionne from the movie.

The mom and daughter did an entire photo shoot as their characters, which should come as a surprise to no one, with Kim doing her best impression of Cher’s “ugh, as if!” attitude and North looking bored and irritated in a perfect imitation as the ultra cool Dionne. They even managed to find a white Jeep to pretend to drive around in, much like the Clueless duo.

Kim’s fans took to Instagram to share their appreciation of the detail that went into the mother/daughter costumes, with many commenting on North’s skills in particular. “Why did Northie EAT in every photo! This is perfection,” wrote one follower. “Y’all literally ate this up,” wrote another.

The Kardashians all seem to be going for pop culture moments with their Halloween costumes this year. Kourtney Kardashian, who is currently nearing the end of her pregnancy with her fourth child, and first with her husband Travis Barker, dressed as Kim Kardashian circa her 2013 Met Gala look in a perfectly meta “Freaky Friday” moment. Kendall and Kylie Jenner paired up to dress as Sugar and Spice from Batman Forever, another deep cut from the ‘90s.

And of course, Kim Kardashian has channeled nostalgia for her Halloween costumes before. In 2019, right around the time she let the world know that she was going to law school, Kim dressed as Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, complete with her Harvard admission video.

Now that she has North on side to be her partner in Halloween costumes, a whole new universe might be opening up to her.