Kim & Kourtney Had A Good Ol' Vent Sesh About Their Kids Preferring Their Dads’ Houses

Early episodes of Season 4 of The Kardashians saw Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in the midst of a pretty serious fight. The two sisters seemed a bit doomed to be locked into a battle over who got to claim Italy as their wedding country and who stole whose style for the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show. You know, relatable family squabbles like that. But by the time we reached the sixth episode of the season, it was all water under the bridge. Because Kim and Kourtney needed to get together for a good old vent session about their kids, and how their kids always make a big deal out of preferring to stay at their dads’ houses over theirs. And this venting session between two single moms trying to figure out how to manage their kids really is relatable to so many of us.

Kim and Kourtney opened up about resolving their fight in a confessional on The Kardashians, with Kourtney explaining that the two had “moved past it” to get to a better place. Which is excellent timing since Kim, who is mom to 10-year-old daughter North, 7-year-old son Saint, 4-year-old daughter Chicago, and 3-year-old son Psalm, needed to go to her sister for some parenting advice.

“Kourtney’s definitely the one I go to for my mom advice,” she explained, going on to share that she’s been having a tough time of things with daughter North in particular recently. Kim shares that North has been making some comments about preferring her dad Kanye West’s house to her mom’s place in Calabasas, California.

“North, she’ll go to her dad’s, she’ll be like, ‘Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny. He doesn’t have a chef. He doesn’t have security. He lives in an apartment,’” Kim told her sister. “And she’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.’”

It’s an issue Kourtney, who is mom to 13-year-old son Mason, 11-year-old daughter Penelope, and 8-year-old son Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, understands all too well. “They do that at Scott’s too, like, ‘Dad has the best house. Your house sucks. He has the best house. It’s not super big, the vibe’s better,’” Kourtney admitted.

While Kim said she was happy Kanye was able to “make ramen” with their daughter, perhaps it wasn’t as impressive as North tried to make things sound, with Kourtney joking that it was amazing “that you boil water and pour it onto some noodles.”

Kourtney had some helpful insight to offer as to why the kids reacted this way. “I feel like everything falls on the parent that’s more involved.” Truer words have never been spoken, Kourt.