Penelope Disick's 10th Birthday Party Included Biodegradable Balloons & Slime Station

Happy Double Digits, Penelope Disick! The daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick celebrated her 10th birthday with a very pink and Poosh-y kids’ party. Because this was a Kardashian event, of course, the celebration was on brand as an extravagant and expertly decorated affair. But since the eldest Kardashian is also big on health and wellness, the party also included all kinds of “holistic extras” like biodegradable balloons and gluten-free grilled cheese.

In a recent Instagram post, the newly married Kardashian, shared a few pictures and videos of her daughter’s heart-filled party on social media: “A dreamy 10th birthday for dream daughter. I love letting my kids lead the way when it comes to celebrating their birthdays. She told me all of her ideas and I helped her bring them to life. For all of the pictures and details go to @poosh. Special shout-out to @chefkla for all of the yummy food (and the extra special vegan and gluten-free section for me yum).”

Penelope seemed to have a blast when she decorated a sprinkled smiley-face cake, zoomed down a water slide with her famous mama, and snuggled with a pal in an inflatable heart filled with blankets. Kardashian, who is also a mom to 12-year-old Mason and 7-year-old Reign, also shared a few solo shots of herself in a pink-and-white checkered bikini holding a bunch of balloons. The mom of three perfectly matched her swimwear to Penelope’s pink-and-white striped tablecloths! (Consummate themed party-thrower, Kris Jenner, would be proud.)

On Kardashian’s lifestyle website, Poosh, more fun details of the party were revealed. “The birthday girl wanted the theme to be aesthetic pastel pink, and after gathering inspiration she and Kourt set out to bring the vision to life in their backyard,” the website said. Some of the amazing kid activities that were no doubt enjoyed by Penelope’s siblings and KarJenner cousins included a slime station and an outdoor screening of Minions: The Rise Of Gru. Kids were also given pink Uggs and matching PJs as party favors.

Now, for the average parent who hits up Party City and likely doesn’t have a private chef, here are some birthday party hacks that will blow your mind. Or if Penelope’s birthday party is just a little too pink for your little one’s taste, you can always consult Reddit for a worm-themed party instead.