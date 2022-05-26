Kourtney Kardashian's Fertility Doctor Told Her To Drink Travis Barker's Sperm

Kourtney Kardashian, who shares 12-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope, and 7-year-old Reign with ex-partner Scott Disick, has made it no secret that she wants to have another baby. Now that Kardashian has landed her soulmate and married long-time friend and drummer, Travis Barker, the couple have been sharing their fertility journey on The Kardashians, the famous family’s second reality TV show. But the eldest Kardashian really piqued people’s interest with her latest revelation that her fertility doctor suggested upping chances of conceiving by drinking weekly “shots” of a very available substance — her husband’s sperm.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians reality TV show now appearing on Hulu, Kardashian shared her unique fertility tip. “He told us to, well he told me that the thing that would help [my thyroid] was drinking his c*m like 4 times a week,” said a laughing Kardashian.

As a big shocker to absolutely no one, Barker was all about this medical advice. “I love this doctor,” Barker said. Already a parent too, Barker is a stepdad to 22-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, and shares 18-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama with ex-partner Shanna Moakler. The couple, nicknamed “Kravis,” is proud of their blended (but complicated) family and their kids all had roles in their recent nuptials.

It’s actually not that surprising that Kardashian would follow a more holistic approach when trying to be a fourth-time mama. Kardashian has been known to heed the Ayurvedic advice to drink butter for breakfast. Her lifestyle brand, Poosh, is also chock-full of alternative medicine. The site suggests things like wearing seeds in your ears to cure insomnia as per Chinese Medicine. And Poosh doesn’t shy away from digestible sex tips either with this all-natural sex potion.

From kid-disapproving PDA to Barker visiting Kourtney’s father’s grave, headlines of “Kravis” seem to explode every day. Some might say the new couple is a bit overexposed, but you know what—those Kardashian sisters have had some pretty rocky roads to love. So, why not root for the one who just got hitched? Here’s a toast to Kravis, hoping their marriage lasts for eternity and those weekly swallows of sperm bring forth a cute new Barker baby.