Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have never been shy about their love for each other. Whether they’re making out so much that Kourtney’s daughter Penelope asked them to “please not French kiss” in front of them or when Travis said he wanted his wife’s “skull,” there’s no doubt they’re locked in. So much so that Kourtney revealed on the most recent episode of The Kardashians that she was planning on packing a vial of her husband’s blood in her hospital bag when she gave birth to their son Rocky.

During the second episode of Season 5 of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kourtney is still pregnant with the couple’s son Rocky Thirteen Barker, who was born in November, and is on bedrest following an emergency fetal surgery. In one scene, her younger sister Khloé comes over to visit after Kourtney recovered from having Covid and the two discuss what she’s packing in her hospital bag for when she goes into labor.

Kourtney goes over a few items she’s planning to bring like a nursing pillow, cozy blanket, a portable speaker, childbirth playlist, an outfit for the baby to come home in, and an ice box to send off her placenta to make into capsules. And, to Khloé’s surprise, a vial of Travis’ blood.

“Did you see my blood vial in there?” Kourtney asks Khloé.

“What? No? Gotta see the blood,” Khloé replies as she walks over to see the vial in a biohazard blood transport bag. “It’s a real thing of blood? For real? No. What was the point?”

“Just to, like, have each other’s,” Kourtney says.

Hulu

“To want to show off your blood vials is also like, alright, if that’s what you’re into,” Khloé says with a laugh in a confessional. “But it’s very, like, Billy Bob Thornton of them. In my every minute of the day, do I want to be like, harnessing a tube of blood? Not for me. But that’s what makes the world go round, we’re all different.”

Back in the scene, raising her eyebrows at her sister, Khloé says to Kourtney, “Rock on with your bad self.”

Kourtney talks about the blood vial later in the episode with her friend Simon Huck, who is just as confused as Khloé. “This is sick, I didn’t even want to comment on it. Is there still blood in it? Are you okay? Is that, like, healthy, safe?” he says to Kourtney as she laughs off camera.

Hulu

While Kourtney never confirmed whether she brought the vial with her to the hospital when she gave birth, it appears that it always has a place in a scrapbook she was working on during the episode. Safely stored in that biohazard bag.