Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Was Rushed Into "Urgent Fetal Surgery" To Save Her Baby

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently went through a terrifying experience as expectant parents. After the Blink-182 drummer suddenly left the UK leg of his tour to rush home for a “urgent family matter,” Kardashian shared in a recent Instagram post that she had undergone “urgent fetal surgery” to save the life of their baby boy.

On Wednesday, Kardashian shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram that appeared to be taken from her hospital bed. “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kardashian wrote in the caption. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

Barker and his Blink-182 bandmates flew home and postponed their European concert tour dates earlier this week with a message on social media reading, “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

In her Instagram post, Kardashian went on to note that her first three pregnancies, with 13-year-old son Mason, 12-year-old daughter Penelope, and 10-year-old son Reign, had been “really easy,” leaving her less than prepared “for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she added. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God.”

Barker commented on his wife’s post with the message, “God is great,” and while the couple didn’t share their baby boy’s official prognosis, it certainly sounds as though the surgery was a success. “Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing,” Kardashian wrote at the end of her post.

The couple have shared their fertility journey on Hulu’s The Kardashians, opening up about everything they went through to get pregnant with their first baby together. Fortunately, their baby boy is safe.