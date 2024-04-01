Kris Jenner Threw A Massive Easter Party For Her Grandkids With Egg Painting & More

Kris Jenner has found her sweet spot as a grandmother. She’s made it clear that no, she will not be taking each of her 13 grandchildren out for a once-a-month dinner as she once considered doing. Instead, this “Lovey” pulled out all the stops for a huge Easter celebration for her family. Complete with matching pajamas, egg painting stations, and special craft tablescapes that looked like they came straight out of an Alice In Wonderland dream.

The 68-year-old momager welcomed her family to her home for an incredible Easter celebration over the weekend, and it was all about her grandchildren. Jenner, who is known for throwing lavish parties with the help of celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss, invited all of her children and grandchildren to her home to celebrate Easter. Jenner’s daughter Khloé Kardashian shared several photos and videos of what this celebration looked like on Instagram, featuring several grandchildren decked out in adorable matching pajamas and Easter bunny aprons as they painted eggs at one of the special stations. Rob Kardashian’s 6-year-old daughter Dream painted alongside Khloé’s 5-year-old daughter True, Kim Kardashian’s 5-year-old daughter Chicago, and her 4-year-old son Reign.

Kris Jenner hosted Easter. Kris Jenner/Instagram

There was even a photo of Khloé’s 1-year-old son Tatum sitting on his grandmother’s lap. Which, if you’ve ever watched The Kardashians on Hulu, is a bit of a special event in and of itself.

Kris Jenner hosted an Easter extravaganza. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The Easter-themed decor was unparalleled, of course, with special kids’ tables featuring teacups filled with dirt and little Easter decorations like bunnies, and an adults’ table decorated with gorgeous fresh flowers.

Kris Jenner’s Easter party looks incredible. Kris Jenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner went all out for Easter. Kris Jenner/Instagram

Even more impressive were the 13 Easter baskets Jenner put together (or presumably had put together because she is Kris Jenner) for her grandchildren. They appeared to be Hello Kitty-themed, with candy included and even a little stuffed Scooby-Doo wearing bunny ears. We wonder if that one was especially for Kourtney Kardashian’s baby boy Rocky.

Kris Jenner hosted an amazing Easter celebration. Kris Jenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner also bought the entire family matching bunny pajamas. And Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her mom looking so happy as she posed in her pair.

Kris Jenner loves matching pajamas. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kris Jenner is my kind of grandma. She knows what she wants to do, she knows how she wants to spend time with her grandkids, and she makes her house an absolute wonderland for the holidays.

It all sounds pretty incredible.