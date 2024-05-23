Kris Jenner Had Khloé Kardashian Drive Her Siblings To School When She Was Only 14

Kris Jenner is the onion that keeps peeling itself on The Kardashians. Every time we think we understand her as a mother and a momager, another layer reveals itself. In the Season 5 premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu, we learn that Kris Jenner, mother of six, had her daughter Khloé Kardashian driving her siblings to school when she was just 14 years old. Not just with her mother’s permission, but also with a “government-issued license” her mother fully lied to her about. And honestly, that’s not even the wildest part of the story.

Kris and Khloé went over to visit Scott Disick, ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian and mainstay of the reality series, when the momager asked about her oldest grandson, Scott’s 14-year-old son Mason Disick. Scott reminded her that she had promised to buy Mason a car when he turns 16, which had Khloé reminiscing about her own teen driving experience. That started, rather unusually, when she was just 14 years old like Mason.

“Khloé, you used to drive when you were his same age,” Kris happily reminded her daughter. Khloé went on to remind her, “But you lied to me and said that I had a government license. You’re the one that told me I was allowed to take the kids to school.” The generally unflappable Scott was shocked, pointing out that Khloé was driving children in a car without a license at 14 with her mother’s permission.

Hulu/Disney

Kris remained unbothered, adding in a confessional that “a government-issued license in the state of California is something I think I made up,” and went on to add that things were “a little bit different back then.”

“Don’t judge me until you’ve walked in my shoes!” Kris said to viewers.

We love Kris, but things weren’t that different back then. Certainly it wasn’t considered the norm to send an unlicensed 14-year-old out to drive her siblings to school. Or, as Khloé went on to recall, be the designated driver for her mom on a busy freeway.

“Mom got sh*t-faced!” she admitted to Scott, recalling one particular meal out with her mom. “And it was only her and I. I’m driving on the freeway, I’m 15, I’m not like [qualified], this is a lot for me.”

As Kris laughed, Khloé added that her mom had her “head hanging out” the window before vomiting with “no warning.” And worse, the vomit splashed back on the poor traumatized teen and worse, on to her precious suede coat.

I mean, we already knew that Kris Jenner enjoyed a nightly vodka when raising her six kids. And we know she promised to buy Mason a car after one too many cocktails. We are happily putting together the brilliant jigsaw puzzle that is Kris Jenner and became the momager we all know and love.