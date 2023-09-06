Kristen Bell Shared The “Revolting” Surprise Her Daughter Fished Out Of The Drain

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard might be big-time celebrities with millions of fans from around the world, but that doesn’t appear to mean much to their two daughters. Time and again, 10-year-old Lincoln and 8-year-old Delta make sure both of their super famous parents stay grounded. Most recently by going “fishing” in their mom’s sink and coming up with a truly horrendous result.

The Frozen star took to Instagram recently to share a letter her daughter Lincoln had written to her and left by her sink. “Look how sweet my family is,” the mom of two said in the video. “They left me a note in my sink.”

Bell went on to read the note aloud as she panned down to the message. “It says, ‘Dear Mom. Me and dad went fishing in the shower drain and dad caught a fish and I caught a minnow,’” Bell read. “I know you love fish, so me and dad are going to hand them over to you. Sincerely, Lincoln.”

Bad news, the fish were not fish at all. They were two different sized hairballs that Lincoln and her dad had pulled out of the drain and left in Bell’s sink for her inspection. “Absolutely revolting,” Bell said as the camera zoomed in on her daughter’s discovery.

Bell’s sink full of hairballs should come as no surprise to her fans, who know all too well that the two girls have a history of teasing their mom fairly relentlessly. Like when they made up a less than flattering name for her breasts when they were younger. “Sloppy Joes,” according to daughter Delta. Not that the proud mom minds terribly; she admitted in 2022 that her daughters keep her grounded when she’s “feeling fancy” by peppering her with frequent insults. “The amount of insults that they can hurl at me in a very short period of time,” she told E! News at the time. “It really brings me back down to earth.” Bell added that the insults start coming fast and furious as soon as she gets home. “I come home and they will just, they’ll pull the rug out from under you so quickly.”

They’ll pull the rug out or pull the hairballs out of the sink and leave them for you to handle. Either way, Kristen Bell’s daughters are always keeping it real.