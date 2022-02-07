Kylie Jenner's New Baby Boy Has Possibly The Coolest Birth Date Ever

The world got another Kardashian to keep up with last week. Well, technically a Jenner. Well technically technically a Webster-by-way-of-Scott. All this to say: Kylie Jenner has given birth to a baby boy! Jenner made the announcement on Instagram (as is her wont) on Feb. 6. This is her second child — who joins big sister Stormi, 4 — with rapper Travis Scott.

Because this is the Kardashian-Jenner clan, a family known for keeping social media followers enraptured by eking out only bits of information at a time, we don’t know too much yet. So far, the only image we’ve seen is that of the infant’s tiny hand being held by an older child’s hand (presumably his sister Stormi). The only caption we have is a blue heart emoji with “2/2/22” written beside it. According to reporting from CNN, a rep for Jenner has confirmed that the child is a boy.

But that’s about it in terms of actual information. Jenner and Scott have not yet shown pictures of the baby’s face or revealed his name or any details about Jenner’s birth experience. And while the couple is entirely entitled to keep that information to themselves for as long as they wish, based on past media strategies from the Kardashian-Jenners, we’ll likely be privy to some more details in the coming weeks.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That hasn’t kept some fans from theorizing about the child’s name based on clues in the comments section. Noting that Grandma Kris Jenner commented “Angel pie,” big sister Kim Kardashian posted an angel emoji next to a blue heart emoji, and friend Anastasia Karanikolaou wrote “angel baby.” An embroidery hoop with the words “Angel Baby” stitched on it was also photographed at Jenner’s giraffe-themed baby shower in January. It wouldn’t be the first time the media family has dropped hints on social media, but rumors aside, there are nevertheless a few interesting tidbits we know already.

In addition to having a super cool birthday — Feb. 2, 2022 is 2/2/22 and it was on a Tuesday, making it a Twos-Day Tuesday and so on brand for a quirky Aquarius baby — there’s an even sweeter coincidence at play. Feb. 2 is just one day after Stormi’s birthday. We’re already imagine the multi-day birthday bashes over at Kylie’s house in the future!