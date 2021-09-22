From lip kits to skincare, Kylie Jenner, founder of Kylie Cosmetics, is a businesswoman. But the beauty mogul, who is currently pregnant with her second child, is now focusing on developing products specifically for kids. In fact, her daughter Stormi helped her test them.

Kylie Baby, Jenner’s new line for kids, was designed with the help of her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi. “It was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when I became a mom,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram announcement.

“These are all Stormi tested and approved,” Jenner, who is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, explained in her Instagram Story. “These are the only products we use for, maybe the past two years now, which is crazy.”

The first launch of products in the Kylie Baby line includes a tear free shampoo, a hydrating conditioner for your baby’s hair (made especially for curls, just like the ones that Stormi has).

There is also a tear free bubble bath and, according to Jenner, “it makes the best bubbles,” as well as a moisturizing lotion.

It’s unclear if this is the “secret” brand that Jenner and her daughter were working on when she showed off Stormi’s little office space in a video posted to her YouTube Channel in July. But, it’s clear that Stormi played a major role in developing the products.

The first four products in the Kylie Baby line will be released on Tuesday, Sept. 28. You can sign up now on the website to be notified when the products launch and receive 15% off on your first Kylie Baby purchase of $40 or more. “I’m so proud of what I’ve created for Stormi and for all of you to use on your babies,” Jenner wrote in an open letter on the Kylie Baby website. “I hope you love these products as much as we do.”