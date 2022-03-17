Kylie Jenner Gave A Rare Update About Her Postpartum Experience With Baby Wolf

Kylie Jenner just gave birth to her second child, a baby boy named Wolf. But this time, things are different. This week, the mom of two shared a rare, candid revelation on her Instagram Story about the challenges of her current postpartum journey so moms who follow her know that the struggle is real, and she’s not trying to hide that truth behind celebrity internet glamour.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” Jenner says at the start of her video. “It’s not been easy. It’s very hard.”

The reality star and influencer had her first child at 20 years old. Everything can seem easier when you’re young. But she goes on to say, “This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter. It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually. It’s just crazy.”

Moms who’ve been down the tumultuous road of postpartum have the t-shirts to prove it. It can come with depression, fears of never losing the baby weight, negative self-talk, and even feelings of hopelessness. And images on social media don’t often help.

“I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet, and for other moms going through right now we can go on the internet,” Jenner added, “and it might look a lot easier for other people and like put the pressure on us. But it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard.”

Since so many impressionable followers look up to the young mother, it’s good to know that she’s peeling back the layer of filters and fab outfits to debunk the bounce-back expectation.

This Instagram Story followed a short clip of her on the treadmill with the words “6 weeks postpartum” on the video. But even with that, she doesn’t want to fake motivation. “I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today, but I’m here, and I’m feeling better. So, you got this.”

Jenner ended her video by being honest about the reminders she has to give herself. “I made a whole human — a beautiful baby boy. And we have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back.”