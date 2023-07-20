Kylie Jenner Says She Was "The Most Confident Kid" Until Her Sisters Teased Her

As a little girl, Kylie Jenner remembers herself as being super confident. During a recent episode of The Kardashians, the mom of two opened up about feeling like she was “the most confident kid,” until her older sisters started to tease her about her appearance. Specifically, her ears.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kylie was chatting with Khloé and Kourtney as she did her oldest sister’s makeup, and the three women got talking about how society affected their own insecurities. For example, Khloé opened up about getting a nose job after hearing her mom, Kris Jenner, talk about her nose.

“Isn’t that interesting. You guys don’t realize how you always talked about my ears?” Kylie chimed in.

Kourtney looked perplexed while Khloé said, “I talked about your ears because I loved them.”

Kylie told her that she didn’t take it that way as a kid, “I received it as everyone is talking about my ears, calling me ‘Dopey,’” she said, referencing the Snow White character drawn with prominent ears.

While she understood her sisters were saying it with affection, Kylie told them, “That f*cked me up. I never thought about my ears, and then for five years I never wore an updo.”

Kylie Jenner’s sisters made her feel bad about her ears. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Becoming a mom to 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster changed the way she looked at herself. “And then I had Stormi, and she has my ears,” Kylie said. “And it made me realize how much I love them,” adding that she couldn’t be insecure when she shares features with the daughter she feels “is the most beautiful thing ever.”

Motherhood to daughter Stormi and 1-year-old son Aire, both of whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott, have really made Kylie hyper aware about commentary on beauty standards in general. She opened up in another episode of The Kardashians with her sisters about having a “bigger conversation” on the potentially unrealistic beauty standards they could be presenting to the world. “All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we’re setting.” She said to her sisters at the time, “I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did.”

Kylie’s insecurity about her ears is a powerful reminder that it is far too easy to change the way a child looks at themselves. Words matter. Even when they’re not said with ill intent.