Kylie Jenner's New Photos Of Aire Show He's A Big Kid Now

It took Kylie Jenner time to find her groove as a second-time mom. It even took her a while to settle on a name for her second baby. (We all remember the baby formerly known as Wolf, right?) But now that baby is a toddler, and she’s sharing more photos from her life as a mom of two and they’re so sweet. It doesn’t hurt that both Stormi and Aire are super adorable.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul took to Instagram on Thursday to share some recent photos from her summer so far. There were the dogs — five of them in total — which assuming they’re all hers is a lot of dogs. There was an arty shot of a single strawberry in her hand, the requisite selfie in athletic-wear taken in what looked to be a spa, an outdoor table setting, and her own legs taken inside a tanning bed. Then there was another selfie. Then finally, two photos of her 17-month-old son Aire, including one with her 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. Jenner shares both children with her ex-partner, Travis Scott.

One of the photos sees Aire walking to a car wearing a very cool outfit of loose khakis and a shirt jacket. He might be less than two years old, but already he is owning that sidewalk like a boss.

Kylie Jenner shared new photos of Aire. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The proud mom went on to share a photo of Aire going for a walk with his big sister, who carried a soccer ball under her arm. The two already look like they’re the best of friends.

Stormi and Aire are showing up on their mom’s social media. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

When Jenner first welcomed Aire last February, she struggled more than she had with her daughter. She told mom Kris on an episode of The Kardashians that she “cried nonstop for three weeks” after giving birth, and found herself in pain physically and emotionally. By the time her baby boy turned one, however, things apparently turned around. She shared a gorgeous montage of photos of Aire for his first birthday alongside a message that read, “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.”

It might have been a rocky start for Jenner as a second time mom, but things seem to have turned around.