Pregnancy comes with its own slew of strange side effects and they just keep on coming even after your baby has arrived. Ask new mom Lea Michele, who's experiencing postpartum hair loss, a totally normal but nonetheless bizarre post-pregnancy phenomenon.

Michele and husband, Zandy Reich, welcomed their son, Ever Leo, into the world on Aug. 20. Now that she's settling into new mom life, Michele shared that she has been dealing with postpartum hair loss. Michele posted a photo of a small clump of her brown hair in one of her hands to her Instagram Story on Wednesday. "The postpartum hair loss is REAL," she captioned the photo, along with a forlorn face emoji.

Postpartum hair loss, or excessive hair shedding, is something many new moms experience after giving birth, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. This is due to the changes in hormone levels and estrogen that come with having a baby, according to What To Expect. The loss of hair is just a casualty from the hormone levels readjusting.

While Michele may be learning to deal with this hair loss, she also seems to be considering swapping her long locks for a "mom bob."

"Enjoying this long hair while it lasts because the mom bob is right around the corner," she wrote in the caption of a mirror selfie, posted to her Instagram Story.

Despite losing some hair, Michele has been all smiles since giving birth. Her Instagram feed has been filled with photos of her and Reich holding their son (without showing his face) enjoying the little moments with him. "ForEver grateful for this true blessing," Michele captioned a photo of Ever's feet, taken in August.

Whether she's bracing herself for the "mom bob" or matching with her son, it looks like Michele is embracing all aspects of motherhood.