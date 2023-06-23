LeBron James Rubbed Rihanna's Pregnant Belly In This Cute Viral Video

Normally, we’re very much of the opinion that you should never rub a pregnant belly without asking first, but after seeing LeBron James rub Rihanna’s belly this week, we’re going to give him a pass. For starters, in the viral video, Rihanna didn’t seem to mind at all, and in fact held his hand against her and appears to be saying “Thank you,” even as she hugs someone else. For another thing, pregnant bellies are shaped like basketballs, and whomst among us is going to keep LeBron from a basketball? You probably couldn’t do it even if you wanted to. And besides all that, the pair have been friends since 2009: friends get special dispensation.

The adorable moment was captured at a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris. This is the singer and beauty tycoon’s second child with rapper A$AP Rocky. Their first child, RZA, was born last May. Rihanna announced her pregnancy shortly after her Super Bowl LVII half-time performance when fans thought they saw (and did, indeed, see) a bump beneath her flaming red costume. Since then, Rihanna, who is known for her killer pregnancy looks, has appeared at a number of red carpets and star-studded events, including the Met Gala, with her baby bump on display in its full glory.

The Bajan artist is a mainstay of the most high-profile fashion events. Her appearance at Louis Vuitton also makes sense as she recently partnered with the company by appearing in a print ad for the house’s men’s line, which she shared on Instagram.

LeBron is also a fashion icon, so his appearance at the show is also far from surprising. And his attention to Rihanna’s belly is probably a combination of their friendship and the fact that he himself is a dad of three, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.

It was a quick moment, but one that got us even more excited for Riri’s next mommy milestone.