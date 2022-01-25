Exclusive: The Looney Tunes Gang Gets Lovestruck In A New Valentine's Day Special

There’s lots of ways for love out there. There’s love at first sight. Puppy love. Unrequited love. Crazy in love. Head-over-heels love. But starting Feb. 3 on HBO Max, love is going to be looney. A new special, Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extwavaganza! is coming, and Romper got an exclusive sneak peek! (And no, that’s not a typo: clearly Elmer Fudd is in charge of branding these days...)

Kids and adults who never fully grew up can join Bugs, Daffy, Porky and pals as they celebrate Valentine’s Day... with a Looney Tunes twist, of course. In one story, Porky’s hopes to win over Petunia with traditional Valentine’s Day sweets... unfortunately, Daffy has a sweet tooth. (Wait, do ducks have teeth? Sweet... bill?) In another, Bugs meets an unexpected and larger-than-life admirer.

There’s a reason Looney Tunes has withstood the test of time: the characters are fully developed, relatable, and there’s nothing that gets us laughing like a well-placed gag, especially when that gag involves an anvil. Ooh! Or a giant mallet! Or a bouquet of lit sticks of dynamite! And, of course, it’s always a fun day when we can introduce our kids to classics from our own childhood that still make us laugh. We have no doubt your kids will love these characters as much as you did when you were their age. (Dare we dream that their love of Bugs Bunny will inspire them to eat a carrot every now and then?)

In this exclusive trailer, we get a glimpse of all the zany hijinks in store with a side of chocolates and goo-goo eyed giant gorillas — because is it even Valentine’s Day if you’re not being pursued by at least one giant gorilla?

Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extwavaganza! will start streaming on HBO Max on Feb. 3.