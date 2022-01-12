Just like we have our go-to romance flicks, there are also Valentine’s Day episodes for kids to tune into on Feb. 14. Of course, most kids aren’t overly fond of the mushy romance that comes with the holiday. While adults worry about the chaos of booking restaurants and babysitters, little ones may be more concerned with those cheesy, character-themed cards for their classmates and heart-shaped candy. Even so, many children's shows have celebrated Valentine's Day, or the overall love subject, with cute themed episodes.

Most of the episodes featured on this list deal with school crushes, family love, and platonic friendships. After all, how many best friends do you know that will make you a giant, edible chocolate balloon or bake you a massive cookie? There are also valuable lessons to learn such as the ultimate cure to a broken heart and the dos and don'ts of finding your dog a valentine. Also, who knew Arnold Shortman from Hey Arnold! could be such a Casanova? And no matter how mean the world could seem, there are some good people out there, lovely faces and all.

Read on for our list of the best, lovey-dovey kids’ TV episodes for Valentine’s Day.

Doc McStuffins: “My Huggy Valentine/Huggy Bear” Doc McStuffins/YouTube In the season one episode, Doc’s parents give her a new toy for Valentine’s Day which she names Val, who she brings to life with her magic stethoscope. Lambie gets jealous of the new toy and Doc diagnoses her with “splitheartitis,” which means she suffers from a broken heart. Lambie goes on to tell Doc that before Val, she was her number one cuddler and her best friend and that Valentine's Day was her day. Doc reassures her that despite having Val, no one could ever take her place. Watch Doc McStuffins’ “My Huggy Valentine/Huggy Bear” and other episodes on Disney+, Disney Now, Hulu, and YouTube.

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: “It's Love Day/Daniel's Love Day Surprise” YouTube The neighborhood of Make Believe is celebrating ‘Love Day’ in the season 2 episode. Daniel and his friends come up with special ways to show their love and care. One fun tactic is dancing, singing and telling jokes. In the second part of the episode titled, Daniel's Love Day Surprise grandpere comes to visit for Love Day. To show his grandpere how much he loves him, Daniel puts on a treasure hunt and hides little hearts around the house for him to find. Watch Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood’s “It’s Love Day/Daniel’s Love Day Surprise” and other episodes on PBS Kids and YouTube.

If You Give A Mouse A Cookie: “If You Give a Mouse a Valentines Day Cookie” Amazon Prime/YouTube To show how big his feelings are for his best human friend Oliver, Mouse creates a giant Valentine's Day Cookie for him. Mouse and his friends go to the cookie factory to create his masterpiece But getting it through the door is the catch! There’s even a Valentine’s Day song that the little ones can sing along to with Mouse. The animated series is based on the children’s book, Happy Valentine's Day, Mouse! by Laura Numeroff. Watch If You Could Give A Mouse A Cookie’s “If You Give a Mouse a Valentines Day Cookie” episode and others on Amazon Prime.

Curious George: “Happy Valentine's Day, George!/Oh Deer” Curious George/YouTube In this Season 9 episode, George wants to make the best homemade Valentine's Day card ever for his friends using sponge shapes, red paint, and a waffle iron. He even ends up creating his own monkey Valentine's Printing Press! This is a two-part episode, the second part is about George’s attempts to keep a hungry deer from eating all of his flowers. Watch Curious George’s “Happy Valentine's Day, George!/Oh Deer” episode, and others on YouTube, PBS Kids, Peacock TV, and Hulu.

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: “A Surprise for Minnie” Disney Junior/YouTube Just a sweet reminder of the important ladies in Mickey’s and Donald Duck’s lives. In this delightful, Season 1 episode, Mickey Mouse needs help to make and deliver a Valentine's Day card to Minnie Mouse after Goofy reminds him to do it! Instead of buying something, he decides to make her a card. In return, Minnie gives him a bouquet of flowers. Meanwhile, Donald Duck forgets a Valentine’s Day gift for Daisy, which makes her upset. Mickey and the Mouseketools help him and gifts Daisy with a brand new baby blue bow. Watch Mickey Mouse Clubhouse’s “A Surprise for Minnie” and other episodes on YouTube and Disney+.

SpongeBob Squarepants: “Valentine's Day” Spongebob Squarepants/YouTube This is more of a platonic Valentine's Day-themed episode, between SpongeBob and Patrick of course! In the Season 1 episode, SpongeBob and Sandy get together to give Patrick the best Valentine's Day gift. While Sandy works on the gift SpongeBob keeps Patrick distracted with activities. The two end up going to the carnival. But Patrick grows more and more impatient and chaos follows which includes an attack of chocolate-eating scallops and wreaking havoc at the carnival when he thinks SpongeBob didn’t give him anything. Before he really loses, Sandy appears with his chocolate hot-air balloon. Watch SpongeBob Squarepants’s “Valentine’s Day” episode and others on Hulu, Nick, and Paramount+.

Rugrats: “Be My Valentine” Paramount+ This may be one of a few Rugrats episodes where you will see Susie and Angelica in the same clip together with genuine smiles. But it has nothing to do with their arguably complicated friendship. In the two-part episode, the girls are battling out over their crush. Angelica dresses up as a cupid, while Tommy, Chucky, and the other babies look for a valentine for their dog, Spike and the adults dress up in some pretty wild costumes for the Valentine's Day "Love through the Ages" dance. Sounds like a way to keep the love going. Watch The Rugrats’ “Be My Valentine” episode and others on Paramount+.

The Proud Family: “The Legend of Johnny Lovely” Disney+ This particular episode is not necessarily characterized as a Valentine’s one, but the charisma of the one-time guest character makes it on. It’s also one of the few episodes you will hear Papi sing. In the season two episode, a guy named Johnny Lovely comes to town and Penny and her friends are immediately enticed by him. But Penny thinks Johnny is too good to be true. After all, nobody is perfect and could possibly look good and be good on the inside too. But it turned out, he really was a genuinely nice person. And it didn’t hurt that he wasn’t too bad to look at either! Watch The Proud Family’s “The Legend of Johnny Lovely” and other episodes on Disney+.

Recess: “My Funny Valentine” Disney+/YouTube An underrated Disney Channel animated series that the millennial generation loved and the current one can appreciate. In this classic season 3 Valentine’s Day episode, T.J. is not in a cheesy, loving mood and decides to make his classmates funny cards instead by turning the holiday messages into jokes. But his plan to be a jokester backfires when all of the girls in the class end up liking his cards, including the Ashleys, which earns him a place on their wall of ‘acceptable boys’ in their clubhouse. This is arguably the first Recess episode in which the Ashleys and other girls crush on T.J. Before that, no other girl than Spinelli showed interest. Watch Recess’s “My Funny Valentine” and other episodes on Disney+.