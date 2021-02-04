14 Funny & Sweet Movies Families Can Watch Together On Valentine’s Day

When kids come into the picture, it can be hard to find the time to watch a steamy romance flick on Valentine's Day. But just because you might be sharing the couch with some littles these days, that doesn't mean you can't still celebrate the most romantic holiday of the year. Indeed, there are quite a few family-friendly movies for Valentine's Day that will get you feeling all warm and fuzzy, with minimal "ews!" from the kiddos.

While romantic comedies with family-friendly ratings may still get a few complaints over kisses and lovey-dovey scenes from the kids, there are a few sweet movies that can be included in your Valentine's Day movie lineup. My personal favorite kid-friendly romance has to be Gnomeo & Juliet. This sweet film from 2011 is loosely based on the classic play by William Shakespeare — yeah, you guessed it — Romeo & Juliet. But rather than star-crossed teenaged lovers who meet an, ahem, untimely end in the name of love, their gnome counterparts have a bit of a lighter love story.

But Gnomeo & Juliet is just one of the many sweet and funny romance films on this list that your family can enjoy together this Feb. 14.

Lady and the Tramp Talk about puppy love! Walt Disney Studios/YouTube If you're looking to introduce your kids to the film genre of romantic comedies, look no further. They'll love this tale (pun intended) of puppy love. Whether you choose the classic animated version or the 2019 live-action adaptation, both rated G, it's sure to be a great throwback for parents. Watch both versions of Lady and the Tramp on Disney+.

17 Again Fall in love with '17 Again' Movie Clips Classic Trailers/YouTube When an unhappy man in a failing marriage gets a chance to relive his glory days as a high school basketball star, he goes back and falls in love with his wife all over again. While this movie is rated PG-13, it's a fun story without much kissing going on, so worth watching together. Watch 17 Again on Netflix.

Gnomeo & Juliet A retelling of the classic love story, this movie is loads of fun. Touchstone Pictures/YouTube When two gnomes from warring yards fall in love in this G-rated animated film, they'll have more than a few obstacles to overcome before they can spend their lives together. Watch Gnomeo & Juliet on Amazon Prime Video.

Hotel For Dogs Dogs, friends, and love? Does it get better than that? Movie Clips Classic Trailers Even if your kids don't love the budding love story in this PG-rated movie, they're sure to enjoy the hilarious antics of the kids who open their own pet hotel when their foster home doesn't allow dogs. This one, too, can be found on Netflix. Watch Hotel For Dogs on Netflix.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society Get ready for a truly epic romance Netflix/YouTube Older kids may find themselves unwittingly enjoying this beautiful, TV-14-rated romance more than they'd like to admit. When a writer embarks on a trip to a small island to meet a group of book lovers, she gets more than she bargains for in the process. It is a bit heavy on the romance, but there is nothing you'll have to cover the kids' eyes for. Watch The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society on Netflix.

50 First Dates '50 First Dates' is the perfect rom-com for the whole family. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment/ YouTube Perhaps more comedy than romance, this movie set in Hawaii follows a man who falls in love with a girl with amnesia. While 50 First Dates is rated PG-13, it's packed full of laughs and minimal kissing, your family will love this one. Watch 50 First Dates on Netflix.

The Parent Trap This classic film will have everyone in their feels Movie Clips Classic Trailers/YouTube Does it get more romantic than two twins, separated at birth, finding each other and working to bring their parents back together? No, I don't think it does. Introduce your kids to the mischievous twins played by none other than Lindsey Lohan in The Parent Trap, rated PG. Watch The Parent Trap on Disney+.

WALL-E Fall in robotic love with WALL-E Jake Smith/YouTube Show your kids true love through the eyes of a couple of robots in this G-rated flick. After being left to clean up mountains of garbage in an abandoned planet Earth, WALL-E finds unexpected companion in another robot. EVE, who was sent to Earth to look for signs of life, is the love he has been waiting for. And when EVE becomes unresponsive, WALL-E stands by to protect her. Watch WALL-E on Disney+.

The Little Rascals What's a group of girl haters to do when one of their own falls in love? MovieClips/YouTube Mischievous friends Spanky and Buckwheat lead an anti-girl organization, so when their friend Alfalfa is caught canoodling with the enemy, they're determined to break the couple up. The Little Rascals, rated PG, is equal parts hilarious and adorable. Watch it for free on Peacock. Watch The Little Rascals for free on Peacock.

Up Carl learns a new kind of love after losing the love of his life. Disney Clips/YouTube If you're looking for a good cry during your Valentine's Day celebrations, there's no better choice than the PG-rated Up. After losing his wife, 78-year-old balloon salesman, Carl Fredricksen goes on the adventure of a lifetime. Watch Up on Disney+.

It Takes Two Two twins are determined to help their caregivers find love. Movie Clips Classic Trailers/YouTube You can really never have too many stories about twins separated at birth, am I right? In It Takes Two, rated PG, twins Ashley and Amanda meet at summer camp and learn that they're twins. After getting to know one another, the girls share with one another their concerns for their caregivers. And from there — you guessed it — they hatch a plan. Watch It Takes Two on Amazon Prime Video.

Enchanted Can a fairytale princess survive life in the city that never sleeps? Movie Clips Classic Trailers/YouTube A fairytale princess finds herself far away from home in New York City and looks to a grumpy lawyer to help her find her way back to her one true love. But she just may end up finding something all together unexpected on the way. The whole family will love this PG-rated sweet story. Watch Enchanted on iTunes.

Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That!: Hurray! It’s Valentine’s Day! The Cat in the Hat teaches his human buddies all about Valentine's Day. Diedre Samples/YouTube In this G-rated short film, learn all about the most romantic day of the year with the one and only Cat in the Hat! Watch Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That!: Hurray! It’s Valentine’s Day! on Amazon.

Shrek If Shrek can find love, anyone can. Movieclips/YouTube Who better than a grumpy swamp ogre show your kids that love can overcome anything? Follow Shrek and Donkey as they embark on an epic quest for Princess Fiona. Kids will love the goofy storyline and parents will love the hidden innuendos in this PG-rated movie. Watch Shrek on Hulu.

No matter which of these movies you choose to watch with the fam, you're in for lots of good feelings and healthy conversations about love. So settle in, cuddle up, and enjoy. Happy watching!