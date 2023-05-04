Back in 1980, Candy Montgomery was living in the small town of Wylie, Texas with her husband and kids. She went to church with her family, had lots of friends, and ended up killing her friend Betty Gore by hitting her with an axe 41 times. And if you think that part of the story is intense, just wait until you watch Love & Death on HBO Max. The seven-part series, which premiered on April 27, offers a fictionalized look at not just Candy’s story, but how the events surrounding the murder affected everyone in her small community. And the cast who has been chosen to play the people in this community would be reason enough to tune in.
Love & Death is not the first version of Candy’s story to be made into a series. Most recently Jessica Biel played the title character in the 2022 Hulu series Candy, while Melanie Lynskey played the doomed character of Betty Gore. This time around, much of the content comes from a two-part Texas Monthly article called “Love & Death in Silicon Prairie, as well as the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs” by John Bloom and Jim Atkinson.
And of course, there’s the cast. So many faces you’ll recognize but now from a totally different perspective.
