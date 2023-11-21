Bliss & Zack From Love Is Blind Are Expecting Their First Baby Together

It’s been a long and bumpy road for Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski. The couple nearly didn’t become a couple in Season 4 of Love Is Blind after Zack initially proposed to someone else, but then eventually found their way back to each other and got married. Now, Zack and Bliss are making history together as the first Love Is Blind couple to announce that they are expecting a baby.

Bliss and Zack announced that they are expecting their first baby together in spring 2024 via People. “We’ve been so open to sharing our journey and our relationship with the world, and this is our next big beautiful thing. I’m really happy and I hope that it brings joy to other people. It’s definitely brought us a ton of joy,” the expectant mom told the magazine.

As for Zack, he went on to say that he is feeling “blessed” to add to their little family. “We both really wanted this and so we just felt really blessed that we were able to have this happen,” he told People.

Some of their castmates from the Netflix reality series reacted to the exciting news that there would be a Love Is Blind baby on social media, like Chelsea Griffin who wrote, “Ahh the secret is finally out!! Our best friends are going to be the best parents!! We are so thrilled for you both and your families!! Auntie Chels cannot wait to spoil baby Goytowski!!!” Brett Brown added, “Congrats!!!! You two are going to make some amazing parents, truly. Many blessings!!”

Presumably, Love Is Blind host Vanessa Lachey must be pretty excited to learn that one of the couples from the series is welcoming a baby. Lachey came under fire in April for telling cast members during a live reunion show that “Auntie Vanessa is still hoping for that Love Is Blind baby.” Fans were a little horrified that cast members were then forced to explain their plans reproductive plans on live television.

Now Bliss and Zack are out here sharing their baby news with the world, even if the expectant mom did admit to People that she found the thought of becoming a parent “a little bit nerve-wracking,” even though the baby was fully planned. “We planned this. We had actively been trying, but it was definitely a surprise," Bliss told the outlet. “I had felt a little queasy ... and I took the test by myself because I wanted to surprise Zack whenever it was [confirmed]. I found out early in the morning while Zack was sleeping and it was shocking. It was like, does that really say positive? What is happening? It was definitely probably one of the most surreal moments of my life.”

The couple plan to find out the sex of the baby and share it with their fans in a gender reveal in the coming months.