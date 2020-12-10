In the months since she announced she's expecting her first child with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, Mandy Moore has shared some details about her pregnancy. Most recently, the 36-year-old actress revealed how far along she is while sharing a sweet bump photo.

While Moore will be a first-time mom once her baby arrives in 2021, she's gotten a little parenting experience under her belt thanks to her role as Rebecca Pearson, a mother of three, on NBC hit show This Is Us. "It's funny, I mean having played a sort of matriarch of a family for the last five years and getting to sort of see children at various different chapters and stages, I feel like I am as pseudo-prepared as I can be," she told TODAY host Hoda Kotb in November 2020. "I've had babies and toddlers and I have adult children, so I've gotten a pretty good taste and lay of the land."

As Moore prepares for her little one's arrival, she's been sharing a few details about her pregnancy, how she's feeling, and more along the way.

Her Due Date Is Coming Up

When Moore and Goldsmith announced that they were expecting, they shared that their baby would be arriving in early 2021. And in a post shared on Dec. 9, Moore revealed that she was 30 weeks pregnant, which means she could give birth sometime in February 2021.

It's A Boy!

In their pregnancy announcement, Moore and Goldsmith revealed that they are expecting a baby boy, who, according to Moore, has been a "tiny kick boxer" throughout her pregnancy.

While her pregnancy announcement to the public was adorable, revealing the news to her family apparently didn't go as planned. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Moore told her mother-in-law that she was pregnant with a birthday card, where she wrote "Happy Birthday Grandma." But her mother-in-law didn't get it and actually was "a little insulted" that they called her grandma. "I was very worried that she was going to have a heart attack," Moore said. "I'm like, 'Kathy, you've got to breathe. It's good news. It's happy news.' She was just so beside herself with excitement."

Her First Trimester Was Tough

In a pregnancy update on her Instagram Story in September, Moore revealed that her pregnancy had gotten off to a "pretty tough" start — specifically when it came to food. The actress told fans that she was having major food aversions, especially when it came time to drinking coffee. "I don't know about you, but I've had the worst food aversions," she told her Instagram followers. "I still can't think about some things or look at them in the fridge. I've had a really tough, like, first 15 weeks I'd say."

In an interview with Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show in November, Moore said that she had gotten very sick during those first few months of pregnancy. "I don't know how women do it," she said. "I literally woke up and was sick all day long. I couldn't eat, I lost a bunch of weight. I just stayed in bed all day."

While those first few months were tough, Moore shared during an appearance on TODAY in November that she is already envisioning what her life will look like with her little one. "My husband is a musician, and so the idea of being able to have music in his life is really exciting — to be able to bring him on the road with us is an exciting prospect," she said. And she is already envisioning what the holidays will look like next year. "I think about traditions and the way we're sort of going to be a family together," she added. "It's so exciting."