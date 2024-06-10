Mandy Moore Went On The Cutest Family Babymoon Ahead Of Baby #3

Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith are taking advantage of their final months as as a family of four. The couple took their two sons along on a sweet babymoon to the Monterey Peninsula on California’s central coast, and the pregnant star of This Is Us looked like she was soaking up every moment with her little ones ahead of welcoming baby number three.

Moore took to Instagram to share photos from the recent babymoon at Carmel Valley Ranch in Carmel, California with her musician husband Goldsmith and her two sons, 3-year-old Augustus “Gus” and 19-month-old Oscar “Ozzie.” The group enjoyed a truly wholesome yet somehow also chic getaway at the ranch Moore called a “mecca for families” in her Instagram post. Her sons enjoyed “the corral of animals to visit, the milk and cookies at bedtime and the nightly roast your own s’mores kits (a first for our dudes.)” The proud mom shared photos of her sons enjoying the ranch, and digging into the aforementioned s’mores that were clearly a hit. This was the family’s “first summer trip,” Moore explained... and potentially their final summer trip as a family of four, so it’s great to see it was such a resounding success.

Moore went on to share additional photos from the family trip on her Instagram Story, including a visit to the Monterey Aquarium (the inspiration for the aquarium in Finding Dory) and a very exciting visit to the firehouse in Carmel-by-the-Sea, where her boys got to climb all over fire engines. They even got to watch goats get milked. “The boys were in heaven,” Moore shared.

The timing of the trip was especially significant, as Moore announced at the end of last month that she and Goldsmith were expecting their third baby. A little girl, in fact. “Sometimes life imitates art,” the expectant mom wrote on Instagram in May, refering to This Is Us by sharing that the “third in our own Big Three coming soon.” Just like her iconic character Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us, she is going to be a mom to two sons and one daughter. “Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister,” she shared on social media.

More trips will be in this family’s future, of course. But this babymoon — a potential last holiday with her boys before their sister arrives — this one is special.