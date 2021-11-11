Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got dressed up for a night out on the town in New York City. On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hit the red carpet at the 2021 Salute To Freedom gala event, looking so relaxed and happy to be out together celebrating one of Prince Harry’s most passionate causes, supporting the military. And naturally, Meghan couldn’t help gushing about her husband when taking questions from reporters.

Meghan and Harry were on hand at the Intrepid Museum to honor veterans ahead of Veteran’s Day, with the Duke of Sussex giving a speech reflecting on his own years of military service. “My experience in the military made me who I am today, and I will always be grateful for the people I got to serve with — wherever in the world we were,” he told the crowd, per People.

He feels grateful for the people he served with, and his wife clearly feels grateful for him. Asked by a reporter on the red carpet, “Are you proud of your husband?,” Meghan paused and then looked over her shoulder with a big grin before responding, “I’m always proud of him.”

Meghan Markle is “always” proud of her husband.

This is, of course, not the first time she has gushed about the man she married at Windsor Castle in 2018. Back in August 2020, she sat down for a chat with Gloria Steinam and the two discussed Prince Harry’s stance as feminist dad to then 1-year-old son Archie. “I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification,” Markle told Steinem. “That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women.”

Meghan and Harry have gone through a lot together in the three short years since they were married. They’ve welcomed two children, including Archie’s baby sister Lilibet “Lili” Diana, walked away from their senior royal roles and moved to California, far from Prince Harry’s family. All the while they’ve made it clear they are a united front. No wonder she’s proud of him.