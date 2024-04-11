Meghan Markle Has A New Show Coming To Netflix & The Theme Is Perfect

Meghan Markle is creating a new cooking show for Netflix. If you have been a follower of the Duchess of Sussex, if you know anything about her at all, you know that this is an idea that works on so many levels. Not only has the mom of two long been passionate about food and cooking, she also has one of those soothing voices that works for a cooking show.

Markle and her husband Prince Harry signed a multimillion dollar contract with Netflix back in 2020 via their Archewell Productions company, and have since been developing several ideas for the streaming service. Like their hugely impactful docuseries Harry & Meghan, and a new romantic comedy based on a popular Canadian book series called Meet Me At The Lake. Now, Deadline has announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be launching two non-fiction projects for Netflix, with Markle helming a show celebrating cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.

Whether Markle will be hosting, narrating, or doing something entirely different on the new Netflix show, it sure sounds a whole lot like what she was doing with her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig before she married Prince Harry in 2017. So very familiar territory, then.

Certainly Markle, who shares 4-year-old Prince Archie and 2-year-old Princess Lilibet with her husband, is no stranger to the culinary world or indeed even giving cooking demonstrations. Back in 2016, the former Suits star showed TODAY viewers how to make a Caesar salad on the grill, and she also co-authored a bestselling cookbook back in 2018 to support victims of the Grenfell Towers fire called Together: Our Community Cookbook.

Markle, who is also in the process of launching the lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, which will sell cookware and home goods, has made cooking a priority in her personal life as well. Prince Harry famously proposed to his future wife while she was roasting a chicken back in 2017, and has been known to whip up an impromptu banana bread now and then for her friends. Does this mean her new Netflix series, which does not yet have a launch date or final title, will focus on comfort food cooking? We can certainly see it.

Between launching a new lifestyle brand and developing a cooking show, it feels as though Meghan Markle is really returning to her roots these days. All the better for her hungry fans.