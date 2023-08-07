Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Adapting A Popular Romance Novel For Netflix

It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might be thinking about trying their hand at filmmaking. The couple bought the film rights for a popular book, and while they have yet to share any details about their plans, the synopsis of the book appears to have some pretty strong similarities to their own love story.

The couple recently bought the film rights to Meet Me At The Lake, a wildly popular book written by Canadian author Carley Fortune, according to Deadline, and reportedly have plans to produce a movie version of the bestseller for Netflix through their production company Archewell Productions. The book takes place in a cottage resort just a few hours outside of Toronto, where Meghan and Harry spent much of their time in the early days of their dating. According to Deadline, Meet Me At The Lake tells the story of “a couple who meet in their thirties and deals with themes of childhood trauma, including losing a parent in a car crash, mental health challenges, and post-natal depression.”

As royal fans know all too well, Prince Harry’s mother Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris when he was just 12 years old. Since meeting and marrying his wife Meghan in 2018, he has opened up about dealing with his own childhood trauma through therapy. And as for Meghan, she spoke out about her own mental health struggles while pregnant with the couple’s oldest child, 4-year-old Archie, during their time as senior royals in the United Kingdom. So it’s understandable that they would feel a kinship to this story. Particularly as it’s a romance.

Fortune herself confirmed the new partnership by telling The Independent in a statement, “I’m so thrilled about working with Netflix and Archewell to bring Meet Me at the Lake to the screen.”

News of Harry and Meghan’s latest acquisition comes as the couple have been dealing with a spate of cancellations in their other media partnerships. Their multimillion dollar deal with Spotify was recently terminated, meaning the Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast was not renewed for a second season. Their partnership with Netflix also appeared to have come to an end, despite the popularity of their docuseries Harry & Meghan. Meghan’s children’s series called Pearl was cancelled, and it looked like their $100 million partnership might be ending. But the acquisition of Meet Me At The Lake was done in partnership with Netflix, so it seems the couple are ready to forge ahead with a new story.

A story that could well be near and dear to their hearts.