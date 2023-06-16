Meghan Markle's Podcast Will Not Be Returning For A Second Season On Spotify

If you’ve been waiting for Season 2 of Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast, you are out of luck. Early on Friday, the Duchess of Sussex and Spotify released a joint statement announcing that the podcast would not be returning for a second season.

Archetypes first launched in 2022 after Meghan and Prince Harry signed with the streaming service. The podcast looked at “how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us.” The mom of two went on to interview celebrities like Mindy Kaling, Jameela Jamil, Issa Rae, and Serena Williams over 12 episodes, and remained consistently at the top of streaming charts before the season finale in November 2022. Meghan said during the season finale that she and her team were “working on other ways to keep the conversation going” but it looks as though that mission won’t continue with Spotify.

“Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together,” the joint statement read.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex initially signed an exclusive multiyear deal with Spotify to create content and were reportedly paid millions of dollars in 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Since they signed with the streaming service, the couple put out one holiday episode together in December 2020 and Meghan hosted one season of Archetypes. Their partnership with the streaming service ended in part due to the couple’s low output of content, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but it’s worth noting that Spotify recently announced the layoffs of 200 employees, or around 2% of its workforce, as part of a “pivot” to support content creation, CNBC reported.

As for Meghan and Harry, the couple have been fairly quiet since the January launch of his memoir Spare and the release of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. The couple are currently raising their 4-year-old son Archie and 2-year-old daughter Lilibet at their home in Montecito, California and continue their philanthropic work through Archewell. Whether or not they continue creating content, through Spotify, Netflix, or beyond, is not yet known.